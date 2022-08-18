Deadly Chinese Fentanyl Now Looks Like Candy...For Kids

The Chinese Communist Party continues to destroy America from the inside-out.

For years, China has infused deadly fentanyl into the United States by partnering with Mexican cartels. Last year the U.S. hit a grim record of fentanyl overdose deaths.

Fentanyl overdoses are the number one cause of death for Americans 18 to 45, and it’s not hard to figure out where it’s coming from.



If you’re looking for a reason to secure the border, this is a good one.https://t.co/X4F8No5r9E — Jim Risch (@SenatorRisch) August 18, 2022

And now, they're targeting America's children with drugs that resemble candy.

8/17 CBP officers #Nogales POE seized over 15,000 fentanyl pills strapped to a person’s legs. Second consecutive day colored fentanyl pills with the appearance of candy seized .This could be the start of a trend with Transnational Criminal Organizations targeting younger users. pic.twitter.com/y5KT5Zveop — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) August 18, 2022

NEW: Two days in a row, CBP agents at the port of entry in Nogales, AZ seized colored fentanyl pills from smugglers w/ a “candy like” appearance.

Today: 15,000 pills

Yesterday: 250,000 pills

CBP says could be the start of a new trend w/ cartels targeting younger users. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/Qri07B5jDO — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 18, 2022

Meanwhile, the border crisis rages out of control as illegal crossings and cartel activity continue to hit new records.