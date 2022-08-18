border

Deadly Chinese Fentanyl Now Looks Like Candy...For Kids

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Aug 18, 2022 2:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Deadly Chinese Fentanyl Now Looks Like Candy...For Kids

Source: Customs and Border Protection

The Chinese Communist Party continues to destroy America from the inside-out. 

For years, China has infused deadly fentanyl into the United States by partnering with Mexican cartels. Last year the U.S. hit a grim record of  fentanyl overdose deaths. 

And now, they're targeting America's children with drugs that resemble candy.

Meanwhile, the border crisis rages out of control as illegal crossings and cartel activity continue to hit new records. 

Recommended
Mike Pompeo Buries Adam Kinzinger
Katie Pavlich
  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

BREAKING: Judge Rules on Release of Trump Raid Affidavit
Katie Pavlich
Here's What Led the FBI to Seek a Search Warrant on Trump's Mar-a-Lago Home
Matt Vespa

CNN Fires Brian Stelter
Spencer Brown
Philly Residents Sound the Alarm of the City Turning Into a 'War Zone'
Julio Rosas
Less Americans Are Identifying as Liberal: Poll
VIP
Madeline Leesman
Mike Pompeo Buries Adam Kinzinger
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular