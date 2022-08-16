Adam Schiff Can't Answer a Basic Question About the FBI's Raid on Mar-a-Lago

Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff made an appearance on CBS Face the Nation over the weekend and couldn't answer a basic question about the timing of the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago.

Why did the DOJ wait 18 months to retrieve the sensitive documents Trump kept? “I don't know, but if the Trump people represented that they provided all the classified or national security information and didn't, that's a serious problem,” Rep. Schiff tells @margbrennan pic.twitter.com/4ntVrqtaaR — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) August 14, 2022

For years Schiff has lied about "evidence" against President Trump and still refuses to acknowledge he won the 2016 presidential election against Hillary Clinton.

Last week Attorney General Merrick Garland told the country he personally signed off on the warrant to raid President Donald Trump's home.

AG GARLAND:



"I personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant in this matter." pic.twitter.com/BAtUwzAdz5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 11, 2022

Agents allegedly took his passports and rifled through First Lady Melanie Trump's clothing.

"Wow! In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else. This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country. Third World!" Trump said Monday on Truth Social.

Trump's attorneys argue the materials the FBI and Department of Justice claim are classified were declassified in June.