Will DOJ Let Zeldin's Attempted Murderer Slide?

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jul 22, 2022 1:15 PM
Source: (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP)

During a campaign stop in Fairport, New York Thursday night, a man attempted to murder Republican gubernatorial candidate and U.S. Congressman Lee Zeldin.

Just hours after Zeldin's attacker was arrested he was charged with a felony and released -- just as predicted. 

"The suspect is identified as David G. Jakubonis, 43 y/o, of Fairport. Jakubonis is charged with: Attempted Assault in the Second Degree (E-Felony) Jakubonis was arraigned in Perinton Town Court and released on his own recognizance," the Monroe County Sheriff's Department released in a statement. 

The release of violent criminals in soft on crime New York is not surprising but it does bring up questions about where the Department of Justice is. 

According to 18 U.S. Code § 351, it is a federal crime to assault a member of Congress. 

"Section 351 of Title 18, United States Code, makes it a Federal offense to kill or kidnap a Member of Congress, a Member-of-Congress elect, certain specified executive branch officials, a major Presidential or Vice Presidential candidate, a Justice of the Supreme Court or a person nominated to be a Justice. Attempts and conspiracies to commit such offenses or to assault any such individual are also made criminal by this section," DOJ states about the federal criminal code.

Regardless, federal charges have not been filed and Zeldin's attacker remains free.  

