Will DOJ Let Zeldin's Attempted Murderer Slide?

During a campaign stop in Fairport, New York Thursday night, a man attempted to murder Republican gubernatorial candidate and U.S. Congressman Lee Zeldin.

Thank you to everyone who reached out following tonight’s attack in Fairport. Someone tried to stab me on stage during this evening’s rally, but fortunately, I was able to grab his wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him. — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) July 22, 2022

His words as he tried to stab me a few hours ago were “you’re done”, but several attendees, including @EspositoforNY, quickly jumped into action & tackled the guy.



Law enforcement was on the scene within minutes.



The attacker will likely be instantly released under NY’s laws. pic.twitter.com/wZEyIyrjFe — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) July 22, 2022

Here is video of the attack involving Rep. Zeldin from witness Cody Crippen pic.twitter.com/Ur1CfpkdsS — Nick Reisman (@NickReisman) July 22, 2022

Just hours after Zeldin's attacker was arrested he was charged with a felony and released -- just as predicted.

"The suspect is identified as David G. Jakubonis, 43 y/o, of Fairport. Jakubonis is charged with: Attempted Assault in the Second Degree (E-Felony) Jakubonis was arraigned in Perinton Town Court and released on his own recognizance," the Monroe County Sheriff's Department released in a statement.

The release of violent criminals in soft on crime New York is not surprising but it does bring up questions about where the Department of Justice is.

According to 18 U.S. Code § 351, it is a federal crime to assault a member of Congress.

"Section 351 of Title 18, United States Code, makes it a Federal offense to kill or kidnap a Member of Congress, a Member-of-Congress elect, certain specified executive branch officials, a major Presidential or Vice Presidential candidate, a Justice of the Supreme Court or a person nominated to be a Justice. Attempts and conspiracies to commit such offenses or to assault any such individual are also made criminal by this section," DOJ states about the federal criminal code.

Regardless, federal charges have not been filed and Zeldin's attacker remains free.