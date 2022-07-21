A Man Just Tried to Stab Lee Zeldin During Campaign Event

During a campaign event in Fairport, New York, on Thursday, a man reportedly attempted to stab gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY).

According to local reports, Zeldin was giving a speech about bail reform at the "Unite to Fire Hochul" bus tour stop when a man went on stage, began yelling, “wrestled with him a bit, and pulled a blade out.”

Joe Chenelly, a Marine combat veteran and national executive director of AMVETS, tackled the man, along with others at the event.

Zeldin was uninjured and returned to the stage to finish his speech.

WHEC reports that the suspect said something like, OK, you're done" before attacking Zeldin, witnesses said.

The weapon appears to be a self-defense keychain, though it is unclear if the suspect also had a knife.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul condemned the attack in a statement on Twitter.

"My team has informed me about the incident at Lee Zeldin's campaign event tonight. Relieved to hear that Congressman Zeldin was not injured and that the suspect is in custody. I condemn this violent behavior in the strongest terms possible — it has no place in New York," she said.

Hours before the attack, Hochul reportedly directed her supporters to his rally schedule, according to NY GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy.

This is a breaking news post and may be updated with additional information.