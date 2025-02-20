No Way This Dem Rep Said That About the Reported DOGE Dividend

Two things here: If the Democratic Party wants to turn things around and start looking and acting serious, they will pull Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) off television now. That being said, I hope they never do. The woman is an endless stream of stupidity that amazes me. If there’s someone to be the face of the Left during the second Trump presidency, she isn’t it. She’s a younger version of the late Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), a loudmouth who is exceptional at reading talking points but inept at actual policy.

TUNE IN: Jasmine Crockett is asked a question about Trump’s popularity.



Her response?



"We've gotta do better at education. People don't understand!" pic.twitter.com/lPR8HnyIj5 — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) February 19, 2025

On The View, the woman made sophomoric yearnings for Biden to be back, using the current aviation accidents to blame Trump—it was a mess. It was detached from reality, though not for the white wine-guzzling lefty honeys that think this show is political gospel. Besides saying there needs to be more education when presented with Donald Trump’s exceptional approval ratings, she later said on ABC News that $5,000 is insignificant to the American family. There’s been talk of Trump giving Americans money back in the form of DOGE dividends:

ABC News: "President Trump says he likes the idea of giving some of the savings from DOGE back to Americans as kind of a dividend. Would you support that?"



Jasmine Crockett: "No. We are not in the business of giving out money, and honestly, I don't know what $5,000 will do for… pic.twitter.com/16y41bsNtd — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 20, 2025

And I thought Nancy Pelosi’s $2,000 is crumbs remark was out of touch during the first Trump presidency. I don’t know when members of Congress are paid, but government workers are usually paid once a month, and based on her salary—five thousand dollars is one-third of her paycheck. Don’t you think that matters to working families?

Most Americans don’t clear $5,000 a month—this party is out to lunch.