Biden Is Still Importing Baby Formula from Overseas As Crisis Continues to Rage

The White House announced yet another foreign import of baby formula Monday, this time from Switzerland, as the shortage crisis for America's families rages on.

"Today, President Biden is announcing that his Administration is sourcing two flights, facilitated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), for Operation Fly Formula to transport Nestlé Health Science amino acid-based formula from Switzerland to John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on July 21 and 22. This delivery will include approximately 74,403 pounds of Nestlé Health Science Alfamino® Infant and Alfamino® Junior formula, the equivalent of 802,446 8-ounce bottles. These products will be distributed primarily to hospitals and home health care providers," the White House released in a statement.

"President Biden launched Operation Fly Formula to speed up the import of infant formula and start getting more formula to stores as soon as possible. Under Operation Fly Formula, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the General Services Administration (GSA), and the Department of Defense (DOD) are partnering to pick up overseas infant formula that meets U.S. health and safety standards, so it can get to store shelves, hospitals and home health care providers faster," the statement continues. "By July 24, Operation Fly Formula will have transported more than 61 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents to the U.S."

This is the 17th shipment since May by the administration after the Food and Drug administration caused the crisis by shutting down a major domestic plant -- Abbott Nutrution -- in February. They did so without plans to immediately mitigate a predictable shortage. Further, harsh import standards -- which have since been waived by the agency -- made the crisis worse.

"The need to diversify and strengthen the U.S. infant formula supply is more important than ever. The recent shutdown of a major infant formula plant, compounded by unforeseen natural weather events, has shown just how vulnerable the supply chain has become," the FDA released in a statement last week.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that current supply of baby formula in stores dropped to "the lowest level so far this year."