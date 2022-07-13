Manchin Blasts Government Spending as Inflation Rages

West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin is responding to new inflation numbers hitting 9.1 percent and blasting new proposals for additional federal government spending.

“Today’s inflation data illustrates the pain families across the country are feeling as costs continue to rise at a historic rate. 9.1% is cause for serious concern. Items like chicken, eggs and lunchmeat have increased to new highs, while energy costs rose more than 40% in June with those that can least afford it suffering the most. It is past time we put our country first and end this inflation crisis," Manchin released in a statement.

Today’s inflation data illustrates the pain families across the country are feeling as costs continue to rise at a historic rate. 9.1% is cause for serious concern. — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) July 13, 2022

“For more than a year, leaders in Washington have ignored the serious concerns raised by myself and others about the rising cost of inflation," he continued. "While Washington seems to now understand this reality, it is time for us to work together to get unnecessary spending under control, produce more energy at home and take more active and serious steps to address this record inflation that now poses a clear and present danger to our economy. No matter what spending aspirations some in Congress may have, it is clear to anyone who visits a grocery store or a gas station that we cannot add any more fuel to this inflation fire.”

At the same time, Manchin is working with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on a tax increase for job creators.

"Senate Democrats are set to introduce legislation that contains a $252 billion tax increase on small businesses...With the economy struggling and inflation out of control, now is the worst time to increase taxes on businesses," Americans for Tax Reform warns. "This tax increase would be included in the Democrat’s trillion-dollar tax and spend proposal that is being negotiated by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)."