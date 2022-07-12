Durbin Racks Up a Self Own With Abortion Letter For the Congressional Record

The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing Tuesday on abortion in America after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month.

During his time, Republican Senator Mike Lee asked Democratic Chairman Dick Durbin to enter a letter written by Durbin into the congressional record. Without objection, Durbin said yes.

But the contents of the letter are quite striking given Durbin's current and rabid pro-abortion stance.

"I believe we should end abortion on demand, and at every opportunity I have translated this believe into votes in the House of Representatives. I am opposed to the use of federal funds to pay for elective abortions, and will continue to support amendments to prohibit the funding of elective abortions for federal employees and Medicaid recipients. Also, notwithstanding the result in Webster, I continue to believe the Supreme Court's decision in Roe v. Wade should be reversed," Durbin wrote as a U.S. Congressman in 1989.

A snapshot from the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Post-Roe America:



Sen. Mike Lee to Chairman Dick Durbin: "I ask unanimous consent to submit for the record, a copy of a letter that you wrote on August 4 1989."



Durbin: No objection.



Meanwhile, the Biden administration is using the power of the federal government to promote abortion and to fund abortion travel.

"The Office of Personnel Management issued guidance affirming that paid sick leave can be taken to cover absences for travel to obtain reproductive health care," the White House released last week. "The President has directed the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) to take the following actions and submit a report to him within 30 days on efforts to: Protect Access to Medication Abortion. HHS will take additional action to protect and expand access to abortion care, including access to medication that the FDA approved as safe and effective over twenty years ago. These actions will build on the steps the Secretary of HHS has already taken at the President’s direction following the decision to ensure that medication abortion is as widely accessible as possible."