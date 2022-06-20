Biden's Family Members Stop Reporters From Asking Him Questions

On Friday President Joe Biden went to his beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware for a long weekend and returned to the White House Monday afternoon.

During a stroll along the water Monday morning, Biden stopped to chat with reporters and was pulled away from answering questions by his family members.

"Nope. Like no more. No more questions," Biden's daughter and granddaughter pull him away from reporters. pic.twitter.com/cqrqgO1JQy — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 20, 2022

Before boarding Marine One on Friday, First Lady Jill Biden also interrupted President Biden while he answered reporter questions on a number of pressing topics.

Jill Biden drags Biden away from talking to reporters: "We gotta go!" pic.twitter.com/MJuItc1HJ9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 17, 2022

The scenes were reminiscent of the Easter bunny preventing Biden from answering questions about the catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Joe Biden quickly interrupted by the Easter Bunny after he starts to comment on #Afghanistan and #Pakistan at the White House #EasterEggRoll ?? pic.twitter.com/xLkuyyudDj — Thomas Corbett-Dillon (@craigtdillon) April 18, 2022

The White House Press Corps has become increasingly frustrated with Biden's refusal to speak with reporters. It's been more than 100 days since Biden held a formal press conference and Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has given no indication he plans to hold one anytime soon.