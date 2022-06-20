Joe Biden

Biden's Family Members Stop Reporters From Asking Him Questions

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Jun 20, 2022
Source: (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

On Friday President Joe Biden went to his beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware for a long weekend and returned to the White House Monday afternoon. 

During a stroll along the water Monday morning, Biden stopped to chat with reporters and was pulled away from answering questions by his family members.

Before boarding Marine One on Friday, First Lady Jill Biden also interrupted President Biden while he answered reporter questions on a number of pressing topics. 

The scenes were  reminiscent of the Easter bunny preventing Biden from answering questions about the catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan. 

The White House Press Corps has become increasingly frustrated with Biden's refusal to speak with reporters. It's been more than 100 days since Biden held a formal press conference and Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has given no indication he plans to hold one anytime soon. 

