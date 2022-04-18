Joe Biden

White House Easter Bunny Blocks Reporters from Asking Biden Questions

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Apr 18, 2022 2:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
White House Easter Bunny Blocks Reporters from Asking Biden Questions

Source: (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted the annual White House Easter Egg roll on the South Lawn Monday. 

"As your First Lady and as a teacher, I’ve seen again and again that learning doesn’t only happen in a classroom. There are so many fun opportunities to learn around us every day.  And that’s especially true here at the White House," the First Lady said. "For generations, Presidents and First Ladies and kids, just like you, celebrated the Easter Egg Roll together, racing and making crafts, reading books, and, of course, meeting the Easter Bunny."

"Jill and I are excited to have you at the White House.  We weren't able to host this Easter Egg Roll last year because of the pandemic.  But this year, this year, we're finally getting together again, and it's so special.  It means so much to see and hear the children and all the families show up to be here today," President Biden added. 

After the couple entertained the children, President Biden made his way over to reporters. When they started asking questions about serious subjects, the White House Easter bunny quickly interrupted and directed Biden to move along. 

President Biden regularly comments about how he will "get in trouble" if he answers too many questions from the press. Onlookers wonder who he gets in trouble with. Apparently this time, it's the Easter bunny. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Federal Judge Strikes Down Biden Admin's Travel Mask Mandate
Spencer Brown
Clarence Thomas Is Back at the Supreme Court
Katie Pavlich
Schlichter: Wake Up, Trump
VIP
Townhall.com Staff

The Media Is Not Happy With Gov. Greg Abbott Sending Illegals to DC
Julio Rosas
Surprise: China is Still Lying About COVID
Guy Benson
Boris Johnson Announces the UK Will Send Illegal Migrants to Rwanda
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Henry Payne
View Cartoon
Most Popular