White House Easter Bunny Blocks Reporters from Asking Biden Questions

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted the annual White House Easter Egg roll on the South Lawn Monday.

"As your First Lady and as a teacher, I’ve seen again and again that learning doesn’t only happen in a classroom. There are so many fun opportunities to learn around us every day. And that’s especially true here at the White House," the First Lady said. "For generations, Presidents and First Ladies and kids, just like you, celebrated the Easter Egg Roll together, racing and making crafts, reading books, and, of course, meeting the Easter Bunny."

"Jill and I are excited to have you at the White House. We weren't able to host this Easter Egg Roll last year because of the pandemic. But this year, this year, we're finally getting together again, and it's so special. It means so much to see and hear the children and all the families show up to be here today," President Biden added.

Jill Biden makes sure Joe Biden doesn’t start to wander off again. pic.twitter.com/XNgKVywU2M — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 18, 2022

After the couple entertained the children, President Biden made his way over to reporters. When they started asking questions about serious subjects, the White House Easter bunny quickly interrupted and directed Biden to move along.

Joe Biden quickly interrupted by the Easter Bunny after he starts to comment on #Afghanistan and #Pakistan at the White House #EasterEggRoll ?? pic.twitter.com/xLkuyyudDj — Thomas C. Dillon (@craigtdillon) April 18, 2022

President Biden regularly comments about how he will "get in trouble" if he answers too many questions from the press. Onlookers wonder who he gets in trouble with. Apparently this time, it's the Easter bunny.