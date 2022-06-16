Democrats Are Harassing Private Gun Companies About Things They Lawfully Manufacture

House Democrats are harassing private gun companies and demanding information about lawful products they manufacture.

In a letter recently sent to New Hampshire based Sig Sauer, Chairman of the House Oversight Committee Carolyn Maloney issued a number of false allegations and loaded language against the company.

"I am deeply concerned that gun manufacturers continue to profit from the sale of weapons of war," Maloney wrote. "Despite decades of rising gun deaths and mass murders using assault rifles, your company has continued to market assault weapons to civilians, reaping a profit from the deaths of innocent Americans."

"The Committee is investigating the sale and marketing of your company’s AR-15-style semiautomatic rifles and similar firearms to inform legislative efforts," she continued.

Maloney then probed for financial and other internal information from the private company. These are the questions she demanded be answered:

What is your company’s annual gross revenue and profit from sales of semiautomatic rifles based on the AR platform and similar variants? Please provide this information from 2012 to 2022. How many semiautomatic rifles based on the AR platform and similar variants have been sold by your company each year to distributors, retailers, consumers, and government agencies? Please provide this information broken down quarterly from 2012 to 2022. How much does your company spend annually on advertising and marketing semiautomatic rifles based on the AR platform and similar variants? Please provide this information from 2012 to 2022. How much does your company spend annually on lobbying federal and state governments, either directly or indirectly? Please provide this information from 2012 to 2022. How much funding does your company provide to the National Rifle Association? Please provide this information from 2012 to 2022. Does your company monitor or track deaths or injuries caused by semiautomatic rifles based on the AR platform and similar variants that you manufacture? If so, please provide the total number of deaths and injuries that have resulted from the use of such firearms from 2012 to 2022. Please also identify whether these deaths occurred by suicide, accident, or homicide. In addition, by June 6, 2022, please provide the following documents for the period from January 1, 2017, to present: All marketing and public relations materials, whether in print or electronic format, related to semiautomatic rifles based on the AR platform and similar variants manufactured by your company. All internal analyses, assessments, memoranda, presentations, or other documents relating to the use of semiautomatic rifles based on the AR platform and similar variants manufactured by your company in mass shootings or other homicides, the risks posed by your company’s marketing or sale of these weapons, or the ability to modify these weapons to increase their lethality.

Maloney's accusations and berating are devoid of data and facts. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, twice as many people are killed by criminals each year using hands, fists, hammers and other blunt objects than semi-automatic rifles.

