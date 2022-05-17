Biden Pushes Extreme Gun Control Using a Lie

Speaking from Buffalo, New York Tuesday morning President Joe Biden falsely claimed the ban on semi-automatic sporting rifles from 1994 to 2004 cut down on violence and shootings. He made the statement while pushing for gun control after a teenager killed ten people in a local grocery store over the weekend.

BIDEN: "We can keep assault weapons off our streets. We've done it before. I did it when we passed the crime bill last time." pic.twitter.com/41ktuGrBfw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 17, 2022

This is a claim Biden has repeatedly made while attempting to take advantage of tragedy. But according to data provided by the Department of Justice, the ban cannot be credited with reducing violence or mass shootings.

From a previous Townhall VIP fact check: