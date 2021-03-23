Gun Control
Fact Check the Left: Did a Clinton Era Gun Ban 'Bring Down Mass Killings' as Biden Claims?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Mar 23, 2021 4:05 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

During a recent statement at the White House, President Joe Biden claimed a Clinton-era ban on modern sporting rifles from 1994-2004, which he referred to as "assault rifles," brought down mass killings. But is that true?

CLAIM: "We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country once again. I got that done when I was a senator. It passed. It was law for the longest time, and it brought down these mass killings. We should do it again."

TRUTH: A 2004 Department of Justice funded study from the University of Pennsylvania Center of Criminology concluded the ban cannot be credited with a decrease in violence carried out with firearms. The report is titled "An Updated Assessment of the Federal Assault Weapons Ban: Impacts on Gun Markets and Gun Violence, 1994-2003."

"We cannot clearly credit the ban with any of the nation’s recent drop in gun violence. And, indeed, there has been no discernible reduction in the lethality and injuriousness of gun violence, based on indicators like the percentage of gun crimes resulting in death or the share of gunfire incidents resulting in injury," the summary of the report on the study's findings states. "The ban’s impact on gun violence is likely to be small at best, and perhaps too small for reliable measurement. AWs [assault weapons] were used in no more than 8% of gun crimes even before the ban."

RATING: Biden's claim that the Clinton-era ban on modern sporting rifles "brought down mass killings" is FALSE

Most Popular