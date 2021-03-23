Fact Check the Left: Did a Clinton Era Gun Ban 'Bring Down Mass Killings' as Biden Claims?

During a recent statement at the White House, President Joe Biden claimed a Clinton-era ban on modern sporting rifles from 1994-2004, which he referred to as "assault rifles," brought down mass killings. But is that true?

CLAIM: "We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country once again. I got that done when I was a senator. It passed. It was law for the longest time, and it brought down these mass killings. We should do it again."