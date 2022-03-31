New Poll Shows the Left's Attacks on Florida's Parental Rights Bill Have Backfired

For weeks Hollywood and the leftist media have done their best to derail Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill. They've repeatedly misrepresented or lied about the legislation, dubbing it a cruel, "Don't Say Gay" assault.

But a quick read of the seven-page-long legislation reveals the term "gay" isn't mentioned once and that the bill simply bars sexual orientation and general identity instruction for young children.

"Prohibiting classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grade levels or in a specified manner," the bill states.

Now, new polling from Public Opinion Strategies shows when Americans of all different backgrounds and political affiliations understand the language of the bill, they support it by overwhelming margins.

"'Don’t say gay?' When Americans are presented with the actual language of the new Florida law, it wins support by more than a two-to-one margin. Voters across partisan lines strongly support the new Florida law after being provided with the actual language of the bill: 'Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in Kindergarten through third grade or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards,” the firm found. "Fully two-thirds of voters believe it is inappropriate for teachers or school personnel to discuss gender identity with children in kindergarten through 3rd Grade. By a 67%-21% margin, Americans say the discussion of gender identity is inappropriate for children in kindergarten through 3rd Grade, including 88% of Republicans, 68% of Independent voters, and a plurality of Democrats (47%)."

??New @POStrategies National Poll ??



“Don’t say gay?”



When Americans see actual language of new FL law, it wins support by more than two-to-one margin:



Overall: 61-26

GOP: 70-23

IND: 58-26

DEM: 55-29 (!)

Parents: 67-24

Know Someone LGBTQ: 61-28 (!)https://t.co/pQA0YqsYm8 — Robert Blizzard (@robertblizzard) March 30, 2022