Judge Jackson Explains Her Sentencing Process for Child Pornography Offenders

Speaking to the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday on day two of her Supreme Court nomination hearings, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson explained her process for sentencing child pornography offenders.

In the lead up to her confirmation hearings, Jackson's record on sentencing for those who violate child pornography laws has come under heavy scrutiny.

Jackson's answer to criticism of her sentencing habits isn't sitting well.

