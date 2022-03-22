Judge Jackson Explains Her Sentencing Process for Child Pornography Offenders

Speaking to the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday on day two of her Supreme Court nomination hearings, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson explained her process for sentencing child pornography offenders.
Judge Jackson: Sentencing guidelines for child pornography offenders are "leading to extreme disparities in the system."— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 22, 2022
"Courts are adjusting their sentences in order to account for the changed circumstances..." pic.twitter.com/H0ZeyRAGm6
In the lead up to her confirmation hearings, Jackson's record on sentencing for those who violate child pornography laws has come under heavy scrutiny.
FULL REMARKS: Senator @HawleyMO previews his concerns with Judge Jackson's judicial record on sex offenders. pic.twitter.com/5k6RvE8yBu— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 21, 2022
Jackson's answer to criticism of her sentencing habits isn't sitting well.
NEW: Judge Jackson just criticized congressional statutes and the Sentencing Guidelines as not up to date and too harsh for child porn offenders— Senator Hawley Press Office (@SenHawleyPress) March 22, 2022
Fascinated by Jackson’s defense of her sentences for child pornography.— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 22, 2022
She vividly describes the harsh things she said to them - about his toxic being a “looker” is.
But doesn’t answer why she then gives them significantly lighter sentences than producers.
The argument that we should be more lenient on child pornographers because modern technology makes it easier to distribute child porn is....not great.— Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) March 22, 2022