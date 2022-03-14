White House Doubles Down on Inflation Blame Game

Speaking to the National League of Cities Congressional City Conference in Washington D.C. Monday, President Joe Biden doubled down on his claim inflation is solely a result of Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine and tried to stress out of control government spending isn't the cause.

BIDEN: "The current spike in gas prices is largely the fault of Vladimir Putin. It has nothing to do with the American Rescue Plan."

But the American Rescue Plan, which Democrats argue should have been double in price, has exacerbated the current inflation crisis.

????Happy Birthday American Rescue Plan????

CPI +7.9% (highest o 4 decades)

Gasoline +38%

Used Vehicles +41%

Food at Home +8.6%

* Food at elementary schools -53% because too many children still forced to "learn" from home.

Real Wages in freefall

Note: free money ain't free

Later in the afternoon, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about increasing gas prices and warned Americans the price at the pump is expected to go up.

REPORTER: "How high is the administration expecting gas prices to go?"



PSAKI: "We still believe it will continue to go up."

Last week Biden said he can't "do much" about an increase in costs. He also yelled and lost his temper with Americans who blame him for bad policies making inflation worse.

But even Biden's usual allies in the media are calling him out with the facts.