Inflation
VIP

White House Doubles Down on Inflation Blame Game

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Mar 14, 2022 5:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
White House Doubles Down on Inflation Blame Game

Source: (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Speaking to the National League of Cities Congressional City Conference in Washington D.C. Monday, President Joe Biden doubled down on his claim inflation is solely a result of Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine and tried to stress out of control government spending isn't the cause. 

But the American Rescue Plan, which Democrats argue should have been double in price, has exacerbated the current inflation crisis. 

Later in the afternoon, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about increasing gas prices and warned Americans the price at the pump is expected to go up. 

Last week Biden said he can't "do much" about an increase in costs. He also yelled and lost his temper with Americans who blame him for bad policies making inflation worse. 

But even Biden's usual allies in the media are calling him out with the facts. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Officer Who Used Justified Lethal Force Against Wannabe Killer Ma'Khia Bryant Cleared of Wrongdoing
Matt Vespa
Biden Repeats Massive Lie About COVID Vaccines...Again
Katie Pavlich
Manchin Puts Biden's Latest Fed Nominee on the Path to Defeat
Katie Pavlich
West Virginia Lawmakers Send Bill to Governor’s Desk Protecting Unborn Babies with Disabilities
Madeline Leesman

New Polls Confirm Americans Aren't Buying Biden's Nonsense
VIP
Guy Benson

Fox News Correspondent Benjamin Hall Injured in Ukraine
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | Bob Gorrell
View Cartoon
Most Popular