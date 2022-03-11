Biden Loses It Over Americans Correctly Knowing the Cause of Inflation

Speaking to House Democrats at their winter retreat in Philadelphia Friday afternoon, President Joe Biden started yelling at Americans who pin inflation on excessive government spending.

"I'm sick of this stuff!" Biden screamed, throwing his arms in the air. "The American people think the reason for inflation is government spending more money. Simply not true."

“I’m SICK of this stuff!”



Joe Biden is furious that Americans blame inflation on his government spending. pic.twitter.com/quRxB2lfvA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 11, 2022

But it is true. Take a look at the rise in inflation after Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan was passed and signed.

????Happy Birthday American Rescue Plan????

CPI +7.9% (highest o 4 decades)

Gasoline +38%

Used Vehicles +41%

Food at Home +8.6%

* Food at elementary schools -53% because too many children still forced to "learn" from home.

Real Wages in freefall

Note: free money ain't free pic.twitter.com/bLhCKLOEC7 — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) March 11, 2022

This week's Consumer Price Index report not only showed inflation at the highest level since 1982, but broke historic records for price increases on essential goods.

Many price increases are the **highest ever recorded** by @BLS_gov



Hotels +29%

Furniture +17.1

Chicken +13.2

New cars & trucks +12.4

Flooring +11.3

Lunchmeat +11

Dry clean +9.5%

Tools +8.7

Baby food +8.4

Full service restaurant +7.5

Pet supplies +7.5

Toys +6.7

Car repair +6.7 — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) March 10, 2022

During an interview with CNBC Thursday afternoon, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned inflation is here to stay.