Biden Loses It Over Americans Correctly Knowing the Cause of Inflation

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Mar 11, 2022 4:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Speaking to House Democrats at their winter retreat in Philadelphia Friday afternoon, President Joe Biden started yelling at Americans who pin inflation on excessive government spending. 

"I'm sick of this stuff!" Biden screamed, throwing his arms in the air. "The American people think the reason for inflation is government spending more money. Simply not true."

But it is true. Take a look at the rise in inflation after Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan was passed and signed. 

This week's Consumer Price Index report not only showed inflation at the highest level since 1982, but broke historic records for price increases on essential goods. 

During an interview with CNBC Thursday afternoon, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned inflation is here to stay.

