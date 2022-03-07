Oil and Gas
Polling Firm Warns Democrats Face Political Extinction

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Mar 07, 2022
Rasmussen Reports is warning President Joe Biden and Democrats are facing "political extinction" if they do not change course with their anti-oil and gas energy agenda. 

A dive into the numbers shows Biden's efforts to force Americans into an alternative energy "transition" while the cost of oil tops $125 per barrel is backfiring. 

Meanwhile, it's clear the administration understands oil consumption is crucial to keeping the U.S. economy on track. As a way to maintain the facade of "clean" energy, Biden is looking to U.S. adversaries like Iran, Russia and Venezuela for oil production while ignoring the capability of domestic production in America. 

Most Popular