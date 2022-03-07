Polling Firm Warns Democrats Face Political Extinction

Rasmussen Reports is warning President Joe Biden and Democrats are facing "political extinction" if they do not change course with their anti-oil and gas energy agenda.
A dive into the numbers shows Biden's efforts to force Americans into an alternative energy "transition" while the cost of oil tops $125 per barrel is backfiring.
Good Morning !— Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) March 7, 2022
New polling on U.S. energy policy coming this morning.
Unless The Biden Administration reverses direction and opens up American energy again then their party, as constituted, risks political extinction later this year. https://t.co/mCVeMqYLpl
Coming Up Today:@JoeBiden daily presidential job approval % is - up.— Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) March 7, 2022
Majority Of Voters Favor Increased U.S. Oil and Gas Production
Overwhelming majority believe energy policy will be important in this year’s congressional elections. pic.twitter.com/UJzQ3daUzz
70% Favor Increased U.S. Oil and Gas Productionhttps://t.co/MqX1VEFlLq#UkraineRussiaWar #gasprices #DrillBabyDrill @potus pic.twitter.com/Sgs8VFgMxl— Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) March 7, 2022
Meanwhile, it's clear the administration understands oil consumption is crucial to keeping the U.S. economy on track. As a way to maintain the facade of "clean" energy, Biden is looking to U.S. adversaries like Iran, Russia and Venezuela for oil production while ignoring the capability of domestic production in America.
Most Americans are figuring out the Biden administration can either admit that its overall energy policy is a massive blunder and reverse course-— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) March 7, 2022
or stop pretending that they’re doing all they can to financially undermine Putin’s war