Biden's Other Climate Czar Confirms Disastrous Energy Policy Will Continue

White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy, who served as President Barack Obama's EPA administration, announced this week President Joe Biden plans to double down on his already catastrophic alternative energy agenda.

In his first State of the Union, @POTUS will urge Congress to deliver on clean energy investments that create jobs, reduce emissions, and save families $500 a year. His address tomorrow will build on a wave of climate actions we've taken to start 2022. https://t.co/7xEipg3xy1 — Gina McCarthy (@ginamccarthy46) February 28, 2022

According to the "fact sheet" linked by McCarthy, Biden will call on Congress to deliver votes on the left's Green New Deal.

"In his first State of the Union address, the President will call on Congress to deliver on a legislative agenda for clean energy and climate action," the White House states.

The move comes as gas prices continue to skyrocket across the country.

Here's how #gasprices are trending ?? The national average price of gas increased over 7¢/gal just since last Monday. As we keep an eye on the Russia/Ukraine conflict and other seasonal factors that drive prices up, drivers should prepare to pay even more this spring. pic.twitter.com/XcQwvQVcxc — GasBuddy (@GasBuddy) February 28, 2022

Breaking News

In an attempt to have something positive to discuss at the #SOTU President Biden relapsing more oil from SPR - instead of calm its triggered even more panic.



Crude at highest level since 2014. Ouch!!!! pic.twitter.com/w0wuxGroJI — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) March 1, 2022

Meanwhile, the United States is still importing 500,000 barrels of oil per day from Russia -- fueling President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine.

WATCH: It makes no sense at all for the United States to be buying millions of barrels of Russian oil and other petroleum products while Russia attacks the free and sovereign nation of Ukraine. That's why I'm calling on @POTUS to immediately stop all imports from Russia. pic.twitter.com/2Npde27X31 — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) March 1, 2022

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told CBS News Monday that Biden has no plans to halt America's "transformation" away from oil and gas.