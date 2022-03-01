Biden's Other Climate Czar Confirms Disastrous Energy Policy Will Continue

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Mar 01, 2022 2:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy, who served as President Barack Obama's EPA administration, announced this week President Joe Biden plans to double down on his already catastrophic alternative energy agenda. 

According to the "fact sheet" linked by McCarthy, Biden will call on Congress to deliver votes on the left's Green New Deal. 

"In his first State of the Union address, the President will call on Congress to deliver on a legislative agenda for clean energy and climate action," the White House states. 

The move comes as gas prices continue to skyrocket across the country. 

Meanwhile, the United States is still importing 500,000 barrels of oil per day from Russia -- fueling President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine. 

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told CBS News Monday that Biden has no plans to halt America's "transformation" away from oil and gas. 

