Psaki Mocks Violent Crime Concerns as 'An Alternative Universe'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jan 31, 2022 1:30 PM
UPDATE: Psaki responded to criticism of her remarks at Monday's press briefing. 

***Original post***

During a podcast interview over the weekend, While House Press Secretary Jen Psaki mocked people concerned about increasing violent crime as being in "an alternative universe." 

"'Soft on crime policies.' What does that even mean? There's an alternate universe on some coverage. What's scary about it is lots of people watch that," Psaki said. 

"What does that even mean?" It means an expontial increase in the murder rate thanks to prosecutors who want violent criminals out on the streets.

It means smash and grab robberies. 

It means the murder of young women at work. 

It means thousands of New York City police officers showing up to honor a fellow officer murdered by a man who, thanks to soft on crime policies, is out on bond.

That, is what it means.

