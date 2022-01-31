Psaki Mocks Violent Crime Concerns as 'An Alternative Universe'

UPDATE: Psaki responded to criticism of her remarks at Monday's press briefing.

Jen Psaki responds to a trending clip of her wondering what soft-on-crime policies even mean: pic.twitter.com/zizO7DstPC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 31, 2022

***Original post***

During a podcast interview over the weekend, While House Press Secretary Jen Psaki mocked people concerned about increasing violent crime as being in "an alternative universe."

"'Soft on crime policies.' What does that even mean? There's an alternate universe on some coverage. What's scary about it is lots of people watch that," Psaki said.

Jen Psaki mocks people discussing the “consequences” of “soft-on-crime” policies: “What does that even mean?” pic.twitter.com/C1KEnXVIQI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 31, 2022

"What does that even mean?" It means an expontial increase in the murder rate thanks to prosecutors who want violent criminals out on the streets.

Please take a minute to listen to Chief Contee. Unlike @charlesallen, the Chief actually grew up in DC. He also understands how ridiculous the juvenile justice system is right now. Zero Consequences=More violent crime. pic.twitter.com/Ro4uhcVvi5 — Potomac Fever (@FeverPotomac) January 28, 2022

What does that even mean, Jen? In Atlanta it means that there were more murders in 2021 than there were in 2020 and 2020 was the highest murder rate since 1996. That’s what soft on crime means. https://t.co/K4ORV5U4bg — Dr. Rich McCormick for Congress (@RichforGA) January 31, 2022

The Democratic Defund the Police movement has led to the highest murder rate since the FBI started tracking.



Biden’s Open border has led to 100,000 deaths from fentanyl overdose.



And @presssec is mocking Americans for being worried about crime…https://t.co/wZyyMKV77h — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) January 31, 2022

It means smash and grab robberies.

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Surveillance video shows a Northern California jewelry store owner take matters into his own hands to stop a smash-and-grab robbery. He says lawmakers need to act to protect businesses like his. https://t.co/0db57kvin5 pic.twitter.com/SISJQH8f7m — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) January 29, 2022

It means the murder of young women at work.

31-year-old Shawn Laval Smith has been identified in connection with the murder of Brianna Kupfer, which occurred in the 300 block of North La Brea Avenue on January 13, 2022. He should be considered armed and dangerous. If seen do not approach, call 911. pic.twitter.com/jZlESB9l9r — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 19, 2022

Killer at Burger King. Female employee, just 19, was fatally shot in torso at East Harlem Burger King, shortly before 1 am Sunday. The victim was Kristal Bayron-Nieves. The robber had demanded money while flashing a gun at the 116 St. store. Then, he fired. pic.twitter.com/UTR0Htmvju — Mary Murphy (@MurphyPIX) January 9, 2022

It means thousands of New York City police officers showing up to honor a fellow officer murdered by a man who, thanks to soft on crime policies, is out on bond.

Fifth Ave filled with NYPD paying respects to fallen office Jason Rivera @nypost photograph by Paul Martinka pic.twitter.com/UZemgM2jVv — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 28, 2022

That, is what it means.