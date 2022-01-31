America's Largest Police Union Rips White House for Downplaying Violent Crime

The largest law enforcement union in the United States is slamming White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and the Biden administration as a whole for downplaying an exponential increase in violent crime in cities across the country.

“I think it’s wrong—very wrong—for Ms. Psaki to suggest that violent crime in our country is of no concern or to just laugh it off. She may feel safe in the White House, one of the most protected buildings in the United States, but not everyone feels safe in their workplace. The world we find ourselves in is dangerous and is becoming increasingly more so. Tens of thousands of people have been the victims of crime this month alone and some of them never made it back home," National President of the Fraternal Order of Police Patrick Yoes released in a statement Monday. “There are many reasons for this escalating violence in many of our communities, and one of them is agenda-driven prosecutors who have gone rogue. Many of them are refusing to bring charges against so-called ‘low-level’ or ‘nonviolent’ offenders. Under their leadership, which has been abhorrent in many cases, many violent offenders don’t stay in jail—they’re back on the streets and free to commit more crimes. That is the universe in which I, and millions of Americans, live in."

“Dominique Rivera, widow to the slain NYPD Officer Jason Rivera, said it best at her husband’s funeral: ‘This system continues to fail us. We are not safe anymore, not even members of the service,'" Yoes continued. “These are stark words, but they are nonetheless true. Pretending violent crimes are part of some other reality will not help victims. Ms. Psaki owes them an apology.”

FOP also points out 28 law enforcement officers have been killed since the beginning of the year, the fastest pace in U.S. history.

During the daily briefing on Monday, Psaki was asked about her flippant comments.