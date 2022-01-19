wuhan coronavirus

Fauci Cashed in During the Pandemic and Now We Know the Numbers

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jan 19, 2022 1:45 PM
Source: (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

The Wuhan coronavirus pandemic has been very beneficial for Dr. Anthony Fauci. Since January 2020, he's graced the cover of a number of magazines and basked in new found fame. As a top health expert, he's been given endless power to make decisions about how Americans are allowed to live their lives. 

But Fauci didn't just get more famous in 2020, he got richer. New analysis published in Forbes breaks down the numbers and shows Fauci made $1.7 million as he shut down the country. 

Last night, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall received Dr. Anthony Fauci’s unredacted FY2020 financial disclosures. The release following a heated Senate exchange between Fauci and Marshall which concluded with Fauci called the senator a “moron.”

The financial disclosures contain a wealth of previously unknown information. For example, the Fauci household’s net worth exceeds $10.4 million.

During the pandemic year of 2020, their household income, perks and benefits, and unrealized gains totaled $1,776,479 — including federal income and benefits of $868,812; outside royalties and travel perks totaling $113,298; and investment accounts increasing by $794,369.

Despite being wrong or lying about consequential issues like masking and school closures, Fauci remains the highest paid bureaucrat in the U.S. federal government. As the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, his annual taxpayer funded salary clocks in at $434,312.  

Most Popular