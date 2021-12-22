wuhan coronavirus

The White House Plan to Ship 500 Million Tests Is Already Falling Apart

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Dec 22, 2021 3:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Yesterday after scoffing at the idea, the White House announced the Biden administration plans to ship 500 million Wuhan coronavirus tests to Americans who sign up to receive them. 

"I'm announcing today: The federal government will purchase one half billion -- that's not million; billion with a 'B,' additional at-home rapid tests, with deliveries starting in January," President Biden said during remarks in the State Dining Room. "We'll be getting these tests to Americans for free. And we'll have websites where you can get them delivered to your home." 

The problem? None of the infrastructure is in place to get the job done and tests won't arrive until at least mid-January 2022. 

