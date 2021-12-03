Joe Manchin

Manchin Puts Another Nail in Biden's Vaccine Mandate

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Dec 03, 2021 10:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Manchin Puts Another Nail in Biden's Vaccine Mandate

Source: (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Joe Biden's Wuhan coronavirus vaccine mandate for private businesses with over 100 employees and for healthcare workers across the country, including for Medicare and Medicaid,  has already been put on hold by a number of federal courts. 

Now, Biden's vaccine mandate for private businesses is about to take another blow from the Senate with Democrat Joe Manchin leading the way. 

"I do not support any government vaccine mandate on private businesses. That's why I have cosponsored and will strongly support a bill to overturn the federal government vaccine mandate for private businesses," Manchin released in a statement late Thursday night. "I have long said we should incentivize, not penalize, private employers whose responsibility it is to protect their employees from COVID-19. I have personally had both vaccine doses and a booster shot and I continue to order every West Virginian to get vaccinated themselves."

Manchin's remarks came shortly after he voted to fund the federal government through the beginning of next year, averting a government shut down. A number of Republicans, including Utah Senator Mike Lee, attempted to withhold funding for Biden's vaccine mandate by voting against the bill.

The legislation aimed at knocking down Biden's mandate and sponsored by Manchin is expected to come up for a vote next week.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
House Democrats Block GOP Effort to Codify Parents' Bill of Rights
Spencer Brown

'Embarrassing': Watch Psaki's Reaction on MSNBC to November's Horrible Jobs Report
Leah Barkoukis
Psaki Blames Rampant Smash-and-Grab Crime on...the Pandemic
Katie Pavlich
Fact Check the Left: Dismantling AOC's Predictable Smear of Justice Kavanaugh
Guy Benson
Alec Baldwin: I Don't Feel Guilty Over Fatal Shooting Because It's Not My Fault
Julio Rosas
Dem Pollster Sounds the Alarm: 'We Have a Problem'
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular