The Epstein Files Are Here

On November 19, President Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which requires the federal government to release the Epstein files, an expansive trove of documents related to the disgraced financier.

By signing that legislation, triggering a legal deadline of December 19 for the release. Under the bill, the records should be published in a searchable, downloadable format, and a list of government officials and politically exposed persons named in the files should also be provided.

Before today's release, thousands of documents and emails have been released, including flight logs, personal correspondence, and investigative documents. Photos have also been released, including pics of Bill Gates, Donald Trump, and Bill Clinton. Of course, those photos don't necessarily imply any wrongdoing. Despite that, Democrats have used the Epstein files to try to smear President Trump as an abuser of women and girls and to hurl accusations that Republicans are "protecting a pedophile." Again, there's no evidence of any of this, and as our own Matt Vespa pointed out this morning, even The New York Times had to admit there's no proof President Trump did anything wrong (emphasis original):

Mr. Epstein had a talent for acquiring powerful friends, some of whom have become ensnared in the continuing scrutiny of his crimes. For months, Mr. Trump has labored furiously to shift himself out of the frame, dismissing questions about his relationship with Mr. Epstein as a “Democrat hoax” and imploring his supporters to ignore the matter entirely. An examination of their history by The New York Times has found no evidence implicating Mr. Trump in Mr. Epstein’s abuse and trafficking of minors.

Game. Set. Match.

🚨 BREAKING: The Trump DOJ has begun RELEASING the Epstein files, launching a dedicated and searchable portal on the website



Hundreds of thousands of newly released information is supposedly housed here.https://t.co/MfGdC58mp5 pic.twitter.com/uJ7Fp981dp — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 19, 2025

FLASH: Epstein files posted by Justice Depthttps://t.co/i3RGmaCof9 — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) December 19, 2025

Users are experiencing delays accessing files due to high traffic volume. Users are also greeted with a privacy notice that reads:

In view of the Congressional deadline, all reasonable efforts have been made to review and redact personal information pertaining to victims, other private individuals, and protect sensitive materials from disclosure. That said, because of the volume of information involved, this website may nevertheless contain information that inadvertently includes non-public personally identifiable information or other sensitive content, to include matters of a sexual nature. In the event a member of the public identifies any information that should not have been posted, please notify us immediately at EFTA@usdoj.gov so we can take steps to correct the problem as soon as possible.

However, thousands of pages of documents were released today, and we can't review them all immediately. There is a search function, although a search for "Trump" and "Donald Trump", as well as "Clinton" and "Bill Clinton" yielded no results when this writer accessed the files at 3:03 p.m. CST.

There is a section dedicated to court documents, DOJ disclosures, Freedom of Information (FOIA) Act information, and House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Disclosures.

For now, the files are public, the deadline has been met, and the facts are what they are. Despite months of breathless accusations, there is still no evidence implicating President Trump in Epstein’s crimes — a reality even The New York Times was forced to acknowledge. As journalists, lawmakers, and the public begin combing through the files, one thing is already clear: transparency has arrived, and the smears haven’t been substantiated.