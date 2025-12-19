The Trump Administration Just Suspended This Immigration Program After Brown University Sh...
Ben Shapiro Lays Waste to Conspiracy Grifters Exploiting Charlie Kirk's Death
Oh, Really? This Georgia County Admitted It Didn't Follow the Rules During the...
Biden's FTC Chair Just Handed China Another Win
Ruben Gallego Doesn’t Want to Stop the Drug Trade, and Says Trump Is...
As America Turns 250, Here's How One Content Creator Is Making Patriotism Shareable...
Guess Who Rachel Maddow Blames for Undoing 30 Years of HIV/AIDS Prevention Work
Markwayne Mullin Just Nuked Bernie Sanders for Refusing to Help Kids With Cancer
When Veterans Have to Break the Law to Heal, the Law Is Broken
Jasmine Crocket Would Make Kamala Harris Proud With Her Latest Word Salad
Erika Kirk and TPUSA Endorse JD Vance for 2028 at AmericaFest
Jimmy Kimmel’s Year From Hell, According to Jimmy Kimmel
Zohran Mamdani Appointee Resigns After Antisemitic Social Media Posts Resurface
You Won't Believe What the Australian PM's Solution to the Bondi Beach Terror...
Tipsheet

Trump Administration Takes Huge Action Against These States Over Voter Data

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | December 19, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/John Bazemore

The Justice Department filed lawsuits against three states and Washington, D.C. on Thursday after they failed to submit voting data to the Trump administration.

Wisconsin, Illinois, Georgia, and the District of Columbia are facing legal action as part of the White House’s effort to gather this information.

Advertisement

From The Associated Press:

The latest lawsuits were filed against Wisconsin, Illinois, Georgia and the District of Columbia. The Justice Department has now filed 22 lawsuits seeking voter information as part of its effort to collect detailed voting data and other election information across the country.

“We shared our nation-leading list maintenance practices and public voter roll data with the DOJ December 8 at their request, and we look forward to working together to eliminate the federal barriers that prevent even cleaner voter rolls,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement. “Hardworking Georgians can rest easy knowing this data was shared strictly in accordance with state law that protect voters’ privacy.”

The latest round comes one week after the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission voted against the Justice Department’s request for the data. Both Republican and Democratic commissioners voiced concerns about the request last week, saying it would be illegal under Wisconsin law to provide the voter roll information that includes the full names, dates of birth, residential addresses and driver’s license numbers of voters.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said the Justice Department should be “serving the interests of the American people, not chasing conspiracy theories.”

“As has been demonstrated over and over and over again, Wisconsin’s elections are fair and conducted with integrity,” Kaul said.

Recommended

How 'John' the Homeless Guy Solved the Brown University Shooting Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DOJ GEORGIA ILLINOIS WISCONSIN

The Trump administration requested the data to address “vote dilution” and to clean up voter rolls. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon argued that the administration needs full, unredacted voter data to enforce federal election integrity laws. Identifying ineligible or duplicate registrants is essential for ensuring “accurate voter lists” so that “every vote counts equally,” she said.

The Justice Department has already shared data that other states have provided with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which has run it through the Systemic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) database to find illegal immigrants.

Critics argue that the administration’s demands are not intended to ensure election integrity but to build a national voter database. They accuse the White House of planning to use the data to purge voters from the rolls and to claim Democratic-leaning states have corrupt or bloated lists.

Advertisement

Others have warned that centralizing this data, which includes partial Social Security numbers and driver’s license numbers, could open the door to data breaches and targeted suppression. They point out that the administration is primarily suing Democrat and swing states over the matter.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

How 'John' the Homeless Guy Solved the Brown University Shooting Matt Vespa
The Trump Administration Just Suspended This Immigration Program After Brown University Shooting Jeff Charles
Biden's FTC Chair Just Handed China Another Win Amy Curtis
Can the Dark Ages Return? Victor Davis Hanson
New Emails Show the Biden White House Coordinated Directly With the DOJ to Ransack Mar-a-Lago Matt Vespa
Ruben Gallego Doesn’t Want to Stop the Drug Trade, and Says Trump Is the Problem Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

How 'John' the Homeless Guy Solved the Brown University Shooting Matt Vespa
Advertisement