Buttigieg Tries to Make Families Feel Better About Gas Prices By Offering an Unaffordable Alternative

As the Biden Administration continues to push American families into alternative energy sources by maintaining pain at the pump, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is attempting to explain away high gas prices.

During an interview with MSNBC over the weekend, Buttigieg reassured Americans they won't have to worry about an increase in gas prices ever again, so long as they buy an electric vehicle.

"Families who own that vehicle will never have to worry about gas prices again," Buttigieg said. "The people who stand to benefit most from owning an EV are often rural residents who have the most distances to drive, who burn the most gas, and underserved urban residents in areas where there are higher gas prices and lower income."

"They would gain the most by having that vehicle. These are the very residents who have not always been connected to electric vehicles that are viewed as kind of a luxury item," he continued."If we can make the electric vehicle less expensive for everybody, more people can take advantage, and we'll be selling more American-made EVs, which means in time they'll become less expensive to make and to buy for everybody."

Rural residents who need to drive long distances are the worst candidates for electric vehicles, which only charge for a certain number of miles. Outside of major cities, electric charging stations don't exist.

According to Cox Automotive, the average electric vehicle costs at least $55,000. President Biden has embraced the Green New Deal plan to eliminate most oil and gas use by 2030.

Imagine being so out of touch that you think spending tens of thousands more on an electric car is easy for most people. 78% of EV subsidies go to those making six figures.



And the rest of us still worry about gas prices, because gas affects the cost of literally everything. https://t.co/mfwQzWiYEf — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 29, 2021

Yes, the solution for working class families struggling with record high gas prices is to just simply buy a $55,000 Tesla.



Earth to @SecretaryPete: Electricity also comes from fossil fuels. https://t.co/0aOSxIC9dc — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) November 29, 2021