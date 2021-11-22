As Inflation Soars Biden Explains How the Fed Chairman Will Work to Combat...Climate Change

Speaking from the fake White House set in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building Monday afternoon, President Joe Biden announced he will renominate Jerome Powell to lead the Federal Reserve.

While limiting his remarks about runaway inflation, Biden explained how Powell will use his position at the monetary agency to combat climate change.

BIDEN: "We have to make sure sure our financial system can withstand climate change." pic.twitter.com/lQ3v5AcPkE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 22, 2021

Biden's description of how Powell will manage the Federal Reserve to work in the left's climate change goals is indicative of his administration's broader plans for the economy.

Last week Saule Omarova, Biden's nominee to be the Treasury Department Comptroller, testified in front of the Senate Banking Committee. She was heavily scrutinized by Republicans and Democrats over her statements calling for the oil and gas industries to be bankrupted in order to meet climate change goals.

Biden nominee Saule Omarova saying the quiet part out loud. On the oil, coal and gas industries:



"We want them to go bankrupt if we want to tackle climate change." pic.twitter.com/luMR2HEMK9 — BidenNoms, A Project of AAF (@bidennoms) November 9, 2021

The nomination of Saule Omarova to be Treasury comptroller is no coincident or accident. They want to bankrupt the oil and gas industries to reach their "climate change" goals. https://t.co/R3oyfVRWoG — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 22, 2021

If confirmed, Omarova would be in charge of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The OCC "charters, regulates, and supervises all national banks, federal savings associations, and federal branches and agencies of foreign banks."