DHS Releases an Update on the Investigation Into Horse Mounted Border Patrol Agents

The Department of Homeland Security has issued an update on the investigation into horse mounted Border Patrol agents who worked to stop illegal Haitian immigrants from entering the country in September.

"The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) provides this update regarding the investigation of horse patrol activity in Del Rio, Texas on September 19, 2021. The activity under investigation, which was captured in photographs and video that circulated nationwide, occurred during the large gathering of Haitian and other migrants near the International Bridge," DHS released Tuesday morning. "U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) initially referred the investigation to DHS’s Office of Inspector General (OIG). The OIG declined to investigate and referred the matter back to CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR). OPR then immediately commenced investigative work, including its review of videos and photographs and the interview of witnesses, employees, and CBP leadership. OPR has followed customary process in its investigation of this matter."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the investigation would conclude within one week. It's been months and there is still no conclusion. Despite the Inspector General declining to investigate, DHS still won't drop it.

"Once completed, the results of the investigation will be provided to CBP management to determine whether disciplinary action is appropriate and, if so, the specific discipline to be imposed. At that time, the employees will be afforded due process, including an opportunity to respond, and any corrective actions will comport with applicable laws and regulations. The disciplinary process, which is separate from the fact-finding investigation, is subject to certain timelines established in CBP’s labor-management agreement with the employees’ union of the United States Border Patrol," DHS states. "DHS remains committed to conducting a thorough, independent, and objective investigation. DHS will share information, as available, consistent with the need to protect the integrity of the investigation and individuals’ privacy."

At the time of the incident, the White House, Department of Homeland Security and media smeared the agents by falsely accusing them of "whipping" illegal Haitians. That never happened. The agents did nothing wrong.

"Agents use their reins for a lot of reasons. Primarily it's used to steer the horse, but agents will also spin them sometimes to deter people from getting too close to the horse. If they get too close, the horse can step on them, breaking bones or causing other injuries. Agents also need to maintain control of their reins so they don't lose control of the horse, which can cause injuries to immigrants, the agents, and the horses," a source within Border Patrol explained to Townhall Senior Writer Julio Rosas at the time. "We are not aware of anyone being struck with the reins."

Despite the obvious facts, which were immediately clear in video footage, President Joe Biden promised agents would be punished.