White House

Biden Promises Border Patrol Agents 'Will Pay' for Doing Something They Didn't Do

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Sep 24, 2021 11:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Promises Border Patrol Agents 'Will Pay' for Doing Something They Didn't Do

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Speaking to reporters at the White House Friday, President Joe Biden vowed to punished Border Patrol agents in Del Rio who used horses to stop illegal immigrants from entering the country earlier this week. 

"It's outrageous. I promise you, those people will pay," he said. 

President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki have all continued to lie about Border Patrol agents "whipping" illegal Haitians. It never happened and yet, they're tripling down. 

The photojournalist who took the photos of Border Patrol agents earlier this week, which cynical political operatives and media have used to smear them, has debunked the narrative illegal immigrants were whipped. 

The photographer behind images depicting Border Patrol agents on horseback told KTSM things are not exactly what they seem when it comes to the photos.

The photographs, which were taken Sunday, appear to show agents on horses with a whip in hand. The photos caused outrage because from certain angles, it appears to show Border Patrol whipping migrants, but photographer Paul Ratje said he and his colleagues never saw agents whipping anyone.

“Some of the Haitian men started running, trying to go around the horses,” Ratje said.

Ratje is a photographer based in Las Cruces and has been in Del Rio since Friday. He said took the photographs from the Mexican side.

“I’ve never seen them whip anyone,” Ratje said.

Yesterday, the administration announced horses will no longer be used by agents in Del Rio, taking away a key tool for patrols.

DHS is expected to conclude an investigation into the agents and issue disciplinary action next week.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Why Biden's Push to Raise Taxes Could Land Him in Trouble...With the IRS
Matt Vespa
VP Harris Chuckles While Comparing Phony Border Patrol Story to 'Times of Slavery'
Spencer Brown
McConnell Praises Grassley's 'Inspired Service' After Reelection Announcement
Reagan McCarthy

There's Been a Shift in the Virginia Governor Race
Reagan McCarthy
Photographer Who Took Photos of Border Patrol's Horse Unit Takes a Sledgehammer to 'Whipping' Lie
Julio Rosas
Another Cuomo Has Been Accused of Sexual Harassment
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular