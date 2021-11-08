Biden's Energy Secretary Gets Wrecked Over High Gas Prices

Biden Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is getting hammered as gasoline and natural gas prices continue to climb. Across the country winter is starting to move in and Americans are being told their heating costs will be going up as much as 50 percent this year.

The U.S. government said Wednesday it expects households to see their heating bills jump as much as 54% compared to last winter. Nearly half the homes in the U.S. use natural gas for heat, and they could pay an average $746 this winter, 30% more than a year ago. Those in the Midwest could get particularly pinched, with bills up an estimated 49%, and this could be the most expensive winter for natural-gas heated homes since 2008-2009.

For weeks President Joe Biden has begged OPEC to pump more oil while refusing to lift his own ban on new natural gas drilling on federal land.

White House critical of OPEC+ decision to not boost oil output amid energy crunch, saying "global recovery should not be imperiled by a mismatch between supply and demand. OPEC+ seems unwilling to use the capacity and power it has now at this critical moment of global recovery." https://t.co/Ubio2gXzHr — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 4, 2021

During an interview with MSNBC Monday morning, Granholm was asked about the administration's strategy and whether President Biden would consider opening up leasing. She dodged the question.

Even MSNBC is calling out Biden’s Energy Secretary on U.S. energy production...



“The president has talked about OPEC increasing production. We have the potential here to increase production as well.” pic.twitter.com/r2AZzW0x2w — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 8, 2021

Last week Granholm laughed out loud about high gas prices and claimed there's nothing the Biden Administration can do.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm pulls a Kamala Harris and bursts out laughing when asked about the Biden administration’s plan to address surging gas prices.



Granholm: “That is hilarious. Would that I had the magic wand on this.” pic.twitter.com/P1qknxzoWO — America Rising (@AmericaRising) November 5, 2021

Meanwhile as gas and energy prices continue to skyrocket, the Biden administration is considering a cancelation of another pipeline in Michigan.