White House

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Nov 08, 2021 12:40 PM
Biden's Energy Secretary Gets Wrecked Over High Gas Prices

Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Biden Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is getting hammered as gasoline and natural gas prices continue to climb. Across the country winter is starting to move in and Americans are being told their heating costs will be going up as much as 50 percent this year. 

The U.S. government said Wednesday it expects households to see their heating bills jump as much as 54% compared to last winter. 

Nearly half the homes in the U.S. use natural gas for heat, and they could pay an average $746 this winter, 30% more than a year ago. Those in the Midwest could get particularly pinched, with bills up an estimated 49%, and this could be the most expensive winter for natural-gas heated homes since 2008-2009.

For weeks President Joe Biden has begged OPEC to pump more oil while refusing to lift his own ban on new natural gas drilling on federal land.

During an interview with MSNBC Monday morning, Granholm was asked about the administration's strategy and whether President Biden would consider opening up leasing. She dodged the question.  

Last week Granholm laughed out loud about high gas prices and claimed there's nothing the Biden Administration can do. 

  
