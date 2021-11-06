Oil and Gas

Energy Secretary Can't Stop Laughing When Asked About Plan to Bring Gas Prices Down

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Nov 06, 2021 8:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Energy Secretary Can't Stop Laughing When Asked About Plan to Bring Gas Prices Down

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Paying more at the pump is apparently a laughing matter to Biden administration officials.

Speaking to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Bloomberg Radio host Tom Keene pointed out that in Sturgis, Michigan, gas is at $2.89 a gallon.

“What is the Granholm plan to increase oil production in America?” he wondered.

Granholm couldn’t stop laughing—literally.

“That is hilarious. Would that I had the magic wand on this,” she replied. 

“As you know, of course, oil is a global market. It is controlled by a cartel. That cartel is called OPEC,” Granholm added. “And they made a decision yesterday that they were not going to increase beyond what they were already planning.”

According to Reuters, OPEC confirmed it would not raise its output despite pleas from the U.S.

"OPEC+ seems unwilling to use the capacity and power it has now at this critical moment of global recovery for countries around the world," a White House spokesperson said Thursday. "The President believes Americans should have access to affordable energy, including at the pump, and has directed us to continue monitoring the markets and be prepared to use all tools as needed.”

Granholm insisted the Biden administration "is very concerned about the price at the pump and certainly the price in people’s wallets for natural gas as well for this winter including, I would say, propane and heating oil, particularly, in the Northeast.”

When asked about rising gas prices last month, President Biden, who canceled the Keystone XL pipeline on his first day in office, admitted he had no answers. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Loudoun County Public Schools Launching an 'Independent Review' of Sexual Assault Handling
Landon Mion
19 Lawmakers Did Not Vote with Their Party on Infrastructure Bill
Landon Mion

House Passes Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill After Months of Negotiations
Landon Mion
Rep. Brian Mast on Pelosi's Floor Performance Promoting Biden's Agenda: 'You Can Get An Emmy for That One'
Rebecca Downs

Prominent New Jersey Democrat Hasn't Conceded Yet
Leah Barkoukis
Update: Dems Claim They Have Deal to Pass Infrastructure on Friday, After It Seems Progressives Are Signing On
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular