Energy Secretary Can't Stop Laughing When Asked About Plan to Bring Gas Prices Down

Paying more at the pump is apparently a laughing matter to Biden administration officials.

Speaking to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Bloomberg Radio host Tom Keene pointed out that in Sturgis, Michigan, gas is at $2.89 a gallon.

“What is the Granholm plan to increase oil production in America?” he wondered.

Granholm couldn’t stop laughing—literally.

“That is hilarious. Would that I had the magic wand on this,” she replied.

“As you know, of course, oil is a global market. It is controlled by a cartel. That cartel is called OPEC,” Granholm added. “And they made a decision yesterday that they were not going to increase beyond what they were already planning.”

Americans aren’t laughing when they go to fill up and see gas prices at the highest level since 2014. https://t.co/U3P2PrRRIO — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 5, 2021

According to Reuters, OPEC confirmed it would not raise its output despite pleas from the U.S.

"OPEC+ seems unwilling to use the capacity and power it has now at this critical moment of global recovery for countries around the world," a White House spokesperson said Thursday. "The President believes Americans should have access to affordable energy, including at the pump, and has directed us to continue monitoring the markets and be prepared to use all tools as needed.”

Granholm insisted the Biden administration "is very concerned about the price at the pump and certainly the price in people’s wallets for natural gas as well for this winter including, I would say, propane and heating oil, particularly, in the Northeast.”

When asked about rising gas prices last month, President Biden, who canceled the Keystone XL pipeline on his first day in office, admitted he had no answers.