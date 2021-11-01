White House Sides With The Squad After Manchin Blasted Them

As Leah reported earlier today, West Virginia Democrat Senator Joe Manchin blasted House socialists on Capitol Hill and said he would not support their massive spending agenda with a vote for the $1.75 trillion reconciliation bill.

"While I've worked hard to find a path to compromise, it's obvious: compromise is not good enough for a lot of my colleagues in Congress. It's all or nothing," Manchin said. "Holding this bill hostage is not going to work in getting my support for the reconciliation bill."

MANCHIN: "Simply put, I will not support a bill that is this consequential without thoroughly understanding the impact that it will have on our national debt, our economy, and most importantly, all of our American people." pic.twitter.com/NcJ1SEVy1w — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 1, 2021

In response, the White House is taking the side of the House, where socialists are threatening to torpedo infrastructure if the Senate doesn't pass their reconciliation bill. Over the summer, the Senate passed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill 69-30 with bipartisan votes.

"Senator Manchin says he is prepared to support a Build Back Better plan that combats inflation, is fiscally responsible, and will create jobs. The plan the House is finalizing meets those tests—it is fully paid for, will reduce the deficit, and brings down costs for health care, child care, elder care, and housing," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki released in a statement. "Experts agree: Seventeen Nobel Prize-winning economists have said it will reduce inflation. As a result, we remain confident that the plan will gain Senator Manchin’s support."

President Joe Biden is overseas at the United Nations Climate Change Conference for the Parties in Scotland as his domestic agenda reaches a stalemate.