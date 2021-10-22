Garland Fails to Explain Why Leftists Get Away With Attacking Police and Federal Buildings

During testimony in front of the House Judiciary Committee Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland was confronted about leftist rioters breaking their way into the Interior Department last week. He was asked why there is a double standard in prosecution for the criminal behavior and failed to provide an explanation.

.@RepGregSteube: "Would you call both of these acts domestic terrorism?"



GARLAND: "I'm not going to comment about particular matters."



STEUBE: "You're refusing to call [Left-wing] groups...who commit the same atrocities...domestic terrorists." pic.twitter.com/M2TZNmlroz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 21, 2021

As Matt covered, a number of environmental activists fought their way into the Interior Department last week and injured a number of police officers.

"Police and climate activists clashed Thursday during protests at the Interior Department, with security personnel sustaining 'multiple injuries' and one officer being taken to a hospital, agency spokeswoman Melissa Schwartz said," the Washington Post reported about the situation. "Climate demonstrators were attempting to occupy the Interior Department, with dozens entering the Stewart Lee Udall Main Interior Building on C Street NW. Those who remained outside clashed with police as they tried to keep the one unlocked door open. At times, protesters attempted to push past the police line."

"People vs. Fossil Fuels said in a statement that 55 people were arrested during the protest, including Indigenous leaders, and said police 'acted aggressively' by using Tasers on at least two people and batons to hit others. A spokesperson for the Federal Protective Service, which Schwartz said responded to the protest to 'mitigate the situation,' did not immediately respond to a request for comment on police tactics and arrests," the report continues.

“Go inside! Go inside!” The climate protesters make another push to break through the police barrier and join other activists inside the Department of the Interior, before the police are able to close the doors. pic.twitter.com/gNCNo562ki — Ellie Silverman (@esilverman11) October 14, 2021

Last summer leftist anarchists waged an all out assault, which lasted more than 100 days, on federal officers inside the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse in downtown Portland. Members of Antifa used cement to lock agents inside while setting the building on fire.