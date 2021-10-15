There was a Left-Wing Insurrection That Targeted the Department of the Interior This Week

It wasn’t the Capitol Building, but another insurrection occurred in Washington DC this week. Based on the liberal media’s rules, this was an attack on our democracy*, our principles, and it should shake us to our core. This isn’t who we are. Was this worse than 9/11? I don’t know. That’s what the establishment media thought of the January 6 riot. Are these domestic terrorists going to be arrested as well? Will there be a congressional committee to investigate how this heinous attack on our country occurred this week? Probably not. It was left-wingers. It was global warming activists who tried to storm the Department of the Interior building. One officer was injured (via WaPo):

Police and climate activists clashed Thursday during protests at the Interior Department, with security personnel sustaining “multiple injuries” and one officer being taken to a hospital, agency spokeswoman Melissa Schwartz said. Climate demonstrators were attempting to occupy the Interior Department, with dozens entering the Stewart Lee Udall Main Interior Building on C Street NW. Those who remained outside clashed with police as they tried to keep the one unlocked door open. At times, protesters attempted to push past the police line. The protesters were here for People vs. Fossil Fuels, five days of demonstrations by a coalition of groups known as Build Back Fossil Free that has included Indigenous leaders from across the country. The coalition’s name is a nod to President Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda. People vs. Fossil Fuels said in a statement that 55 people were arrested during the protest, including Indigenous leaders, and said police “acted aggressively” by using Tasers on at least two people and batons to hit others. A spokesperson for the Federal Protective Service, which Schwartz said responded to the protest to “mitigate the situation,” did not immediately respond to a request for comment on police tactics and arrests.

“Go inside! Go inside!” The climate protesters make another push to break through the police barrier and join other activists inside the Department of the Interior, before the police are able to close the doors. pic.twitter.com/gNCNo562ki — Ellie Silverman (@esilverman11) October 14, 2021

Police were able to close the door, but chants of “go inside” rang out from this band of terrorists. Hey, I’m just going by their rules on this one. This is akin to the firing on Fort Sumpter. I demand accountability. I demand an investigation. I am shaken to my core. How will this nation ever recover?

Yeah, sounds ridiculous because it is—now apply that standard to the ongoing theatrics concerning the January 6 incident. Move on, liberal media. Everyone has moved on with their lives since January, but if we’re going by your moral compass—this is an insurrection by green warriors.

(H/T Redsteeze)