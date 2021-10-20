White House

'Inflation is Worse Than We Thought' and 'A Threat to Society'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Oct 20, 2021 8:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The Biden White House has repeatedly tried to claim rapidly rising inflation on everyday items is "transitory" and a "high class problem."

But as the weeks tick by, the situation keeps getting worse and inflation is showing no signs of slowing down. 

CNBC host Jim Cramer said Wednesday the numbers are "astounding." 

Tudor Investment Founder Paul Jones is warning inflation is a serious threat to American society. 

During the White House briefing Tuesday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki laughed off concerns. In addition, Biden administration officials continue to argue price increases and the supply chain crash are a result of President Biden's economic policies successfully working. 

