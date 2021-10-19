White House

Psaki Laughs About the Supply Chain Crisis

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Oct 19, 2021 2:30 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday afternoon, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about why the Biden administration was caught unprepared to handle the current supply chain crunch, especially given experts and business leaders have been warning about it for months. 

In response, Psaki made jokes about items not getting delivered in a timely fashion. 

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the vast majority of Americans who were hospitalized or died from Wuhan coronavirus were overweight or obese

An overwhelming majority of people who have been hospitalized, needed a ventilator or died from Covid-19 have been overweight or obese, the CDC said in a new study Monday.

Among 148,494 adults who received a Covid-19 diagnosis during an emergency department or inpatient visit at 238 U.S. hospitals from March to December, 71,491 were hospitalized. Of those who were admitted, 27.8% were overweight and 50.2% were obese, according to the CDC report. Overweight is defined as having a body mass index of 25 or more, while obesity is defined as having a BMI of 30 or more.

The agency found the risk for hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths was lowest among individuals with BMIs under 25. The risk of severe illness “sharply increased,” however, as BMIs rose, particularly among people 65 and older, the agency said.

Just over 42% of the U.S. population was considered obese in 2018, according to the agency’s most recent statistics.

But it isn't just treadmills that aren't getting delivered. Americans are seeing food shortages, school cafeterias are running low and grocery store shelves are empty. 

