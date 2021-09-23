A New Hunter Biden Deal Has Been Revealed…in Libya

A new and typically shady Hunter Biden deal, which he attempted to make with the government of Libya, has been revealed in a report from Business Insider. It took place while Joe Biden, "the big guy" who gets 10 percent, was Vice President in 2015.

Caveats: Deal didn't wind up happening. Emails aren't from the famous laptop -- I obtained them through another source during the course of reporting on something else.



The attempt to lock in a $2 million retainer fee with no experience and without doing actual work beforehand, again raises serious questions about corruption, especially considering the role of Hunter's father at the time. While the Libya deal failed, others did not.

During a trip to China onboard Air Force 2 in 2013, Hunter locked down millions in deals with Chinese Communist Party connected companies. Now that his father is president, he still owns a 10 percent state in Bohai Harvest RST Equity Investment Fund Management Co.

"What wasn't known then was that as he accompanied his father to China, Hunter Biden was forming a Chinese private equity fund that associates said at the time was planning to raise big money, including from China. Hunter Biden has acknowledged meeting with Jonathan Li, a Chinese banker and his partner in the fund during the trip, although his spokesman says it was a social visit," NBC News reports. "The Chinese business license that brought the new fund into existence was issued by Shanghai authorities 10 days after the trip, with Hunter Biden a member of the board."

Back in 2012, the wife of the mayor of Moscow paid Hunter Biden $2.5 million according to a U.S. Senate investigation.

U.S. Senators Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, released a report that revealed millions of dollars in questionable financial transactions between Hunter Biden and his associates and foreign individuals, including the wife of the former mayor of Moscow and individuals with ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Hunter Biden received a $3.5 million wire transfer from Elena Baturina. Ms. Baturina is the wife (widow) of the former mayor of Moscow. The records acquired by the Committees show that Hunter Biden and his family were involved in a vast financial network that connected them to foreign nationals and foreign governments across the globe. Hunter Biden and Archer, in particular, formed significant and consistent financial relationships with the corrupt oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky during their time working for Burisma and their firms made millions of dollars from that association while Joe Biden was vice president and the public face of the Obama administration’s Ukraine policy. Rosemont Seneca Thornton, an investment firm co-founded by Hunter Biden, received $3.5 million in a wire transfer from Elena Baturina, who allegedly received illegal construction contracts from her husband, the former mayor of Moscow. Moreover, Archer’s apparent receipt of money for a car from Kenges Rakishev of Kazakhstan while Vice President Biden was in Kyiv is especially concerning in light of the timing. And finally, Biden and Archer’s work with Chinese nationals connected to the Communist regime illustrate the deep financial connections that accelerated while his father was vice president and continued after he left office.

And who could forget Hunter's $50,000 per month salary from notoriously corrupt Ukrainian gas company Burisma while his father was in charge of eradicating corruption in the country. Now, he's making "art" by blowing paint through a glass straw in his pool house for $500,000 a piece.