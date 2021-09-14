Did AOC Break the Law with Her Met Gala Stunt?

As Matt covered earlier, socialist Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made an appearance at the Met Gala in New York City Monday night. She wore a white dress with large red letters on the back reading, "Tax The Rich."

Rep. @AOC on the #MetGala red carpet in a dress that reads Tax the Rich. pic.twitter.com/nq87zCdm8z — The Recount (@therecount) September 13, 2021

A ticket to the Met Gala costs $30,000. A table nabs $275,000. So, how did she get in? Here's her explanation.

And before haters get wild flying off the handle, New York elected officials are routinely invited to and attend the Met due to our responsibilities in overseeing and supporting the city’s cultural institutions for the public. I was one of several in attendance in this evening.?? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 14, 2021

But there are questions about the legality of her attendance, especially when it comes to election laws, donations and what she may owe to the IRS if her ticket was a gift.

Or, Ocasio-Cortez purchased the ticket herself, putting her well out of the "working class" category she claims to be a part of.

Back in 2019 Ocasio-Cortez and her chief of staff were accused in an FEC complaint of illegally moving nearly $1 million in political funds to private companies.