Did AOC Break the Law with Her Met Gala Stunt?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Sep 14, 2021 12:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

As Matt covered earlier, socialist Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made an appearance at the Met Gala in New York City Monday night. She wore a white dress with large red letters on the back reading, "Tax The Rich." 

A ticket to the Met Gala costs $30,000. A table nabs $275,000. So, how did she get in? Here's her explanation. 

But there are questions about the legality of her attendance, especially when it comes to election laws, donations and what she may owe to the IRS if her ticket was a gift. 

Or, Ocasio-Cortez purchased the ticket herself, putting her well out of the "working class" category she claims to be a part of. 

Back in 2019 Ocasio-Cortez and her chief of staff were accused in an FEC complaint of illegally moving nearly $1 million in political funds to private companies. 

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Saikat Chakrabarti, the progressive firebrand's multimillionaire chief of staff, apparently violated campaign finance law by funneling nearly $1 million in contributions from political action committees Chakrabarti established to private companies that he also controlled, according to an explosive complaint filed Monday with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) and obtained by Fox News.

Amid the allegations, a former FEC commissioner late Monday suggested in an interview with The Daily Caller News Foundation that Ocasio-Cortez and her team could separately be facing major fines and potentially even jail time if they were knowingly and willfully violating the law by hiding their control of the Justice Democrats political action committee (PAC). Such an arrangement could have allowed Ocasio-Cortez's campaign to receive donations in excess of the normal limit, by pooling contributions to both the PAC and the campaign itself.

