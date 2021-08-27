Psaki Responds to Calls for Biden to Resign

Katie Pavlich
Posted: Aug 27, 2021 2:50 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Speaking to reporters at the White House Friday afternoon, Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded to calls for President Joe Biden to resign over the catastrophic exit from Afghanistan. 

She also addressed the issue yesterday. 

"This is a day where U.S. service members, 12 [death toll later updated to 13] of them, lost their lives at the hands of terrorists.  It's not a day for politics, and we would expect that any American, whether they're elected or not, would stand with us in our commitment to going after and fighting and killing those terrorists wherever they live, and to honoring the memory of servicemembers.  And that's what this day is for," Psaki said.

In addition, Psaki was asked if Biden received bad advise from military generals and whether any of them would resign. She said no on both. 

