White House Communications Director Admits They’re Trying to Censor Conservative News Sites

During an interview with CNN this week, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield admitted the Biden administration's censorship efforts are specifically targeting conservative news sites for publishing "misinformation."

"You've heard the president speak very aggressively about this. He understands this is an important piece of the ecosystem but its also the other thing, the president has pointed out and spoke to when he was asked about this yesterday, it is also the responsibility of the people creating the content and again I would go back to, there are conservative news outlets who are creating irresponsible content that's sharing misinformation about the virus," Bedingfield said.

Biden White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield:



“There are conservative news outlets who are creating irresponsible content that’s sharing misinformation…” pic.twitter.com/zRSqJt7WBU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 20, 2021

Bedingfield's comments come after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said last week the administration is working directly with Facebook to "flag" posts they believe contain misinformation.

"We're flagging problematic posts for Facebook that spread disinformation," Psaki told reporters.

Jen Psaki details the Biden administration's plan to demand more aggressive action from Facebook and other social media platforms on combatting "misinformation": pic.twitter.com/gN1uS9TRfO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 15, 2021

The White House isn't interested in combatting "misinformation." If that were true, they'd ban themselves. They're interested in shutting down conservative media sites holding the Biden Administration accountable.