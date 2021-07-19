White House

Conservatives Bring the Receipts on Democrats’ Vaccine Misinformation

 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jul 19, 2021 3:15 PM
Last week White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki argued social media sites should de-platform and ban individuals who spread "misinformation" about Wuhan coronavirus vaccines. 

But if that's the new standard, Psaki herself should be removed from a number of social media sites. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris should be banned as well. Vaccines aren't the only topic they've misled the public about. 

Their friends in the media also helped to promote vaccine hesitancy. 

