Conservatives Bring the Receipts on Democrats’ Vaccine Misinformation

Last week White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki argued social media sites should de-platform and ban individuals who spread "misinformation" about Wuhan coronavirus vaccines.

PSAKI: If you're banned on one social media platform, you should be banned on other social media platforms. pic.twitter.com/81eOCiRc68 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 16, 2021

But if that's the new standard, Psaki herself should be removed from a number of social media sites. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris should be banned as well. Vaccines aren't the only topic they've misled the public about.

More misinformation for the White House and Facebook to tackle: https://t.co/j5Qi9KTFiW — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 17, 2021

This person needs to be banned from all social media platforms for spreading misinformation. She might get people killed. https://t.co/CJSb6fIj2E — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 17, 2021

Perhaps the most well-known anti-vaccine voice on this was @KamalaHarris, who kicked up a firestorm when she suggested she wouldn’t trust or take a vaccine coming out of the Trump Administration. pic.twitter.com/WL1CTiPK9G — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 10, 2020

You may be familiar with one @JoeBiden, who shared a similar perspective as his running mate.



Just look at that @nytimes headline (which is sure to go down the memoryhole eventually) and tell me that perspective is fine and dandy. pic.twitter.com/LiTXxPTfsW — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 10, 2020

Their friends in the media also helped to promote vaccine hesitancy.

The media didn’t help.



Some of them, like @ForeignPolicy, were very clear about what they thought of a vaccine approved by a Trump Administration. This one from @Laurie_Garrett.



Check out that highlighted line. pic.twitter.com/ysgO7fzne3 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 10, 2020