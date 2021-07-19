Conservatives Bring the Receipts on Democrats’ Vaccine Misinformation

Last week White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki argued social media sites should de-platform and ban individuals who spread "misinformation" about Wuhan coronavirus vaccines.
PSAKI: If you're banned on one social media platform, you should be banned on other social media platforms. pic.twitter.com/81eOCiRc68— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 16, 2021
But if that's the new standard, Psaki herself should be removed from a number of social media sites. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris should be banned as well. Vaccines aren't the only topic they've misled the public about.
More misinformation for the White House and Facebook to tackle: https://t.co/j5Qi9KTFiW— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 17, 2021
This person needs to be banned from all social media platforms for spreading misinformation. She might get people killed. https://t.co/CJSb6fIj2E— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 17, 2021
Perhaps the most well-known anti-vaccine voice on this was @KamalaHarris, who kicked up a firestorm when she suggested she wouldn’t trust or take a vaccine coming out of the Trump Administration. pic.twitter.com/WL1CTiPK9G— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 10, 2020
You may be familiar with one @JoeBiden, who shared a similar perspective as his running mate.— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 10, 2020
Just look at that @nytimes headline (which is sure to go down the memoryhole eventually) and tell me that perspective is fine and dandy. pic.twitter.com/LiTXxPTfsW
Their friends in the media also helped to promote vaccine hesitancy.
The media didn’t help.— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 10, 2020
Some of them, like @ForeignPolicy, were very clear about what they thought of a vaccine approved by a Trump Administration. This one from @Laurie_Garrett.
Check out that highlighted line. pic.twitter.com/ysgO7fzne3
You won’t be surprised to see the media’s chief conspiracymonger, @JoyAnnReid, get in on this one.— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 10, 2020
She went from lambasting POTUS for not caring to find a vaccine in May to suggesting *this morning* that she wouldn’t have trusted one anyway.
Remarkable mental gymnastics. pic.twitter.com/3EVYDB5kmV