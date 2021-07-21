Rand Paul’s Criminal Referral for Dr. Fauci Has Officially Been Delivered

Republican Senator Rand Paul has officially referred Dr. Anthony Fauci to the Department of Justice for criminal investigation and prosecution. Paul delivered the referral, written in a letter, to Attorney General Merrick Garland Wednesday afternoon and is alleging Fauci lied to Congress about funding dangerous gain-of-function research.

"Without question the evidence we presented in Committee yesterday shows that the NIH was funding research in Wuhan. We showed the exact numerical series of numbers that goes with the grant number, so yes they were funding the Wuhan lab," Paul said. "The second question is whether or not the research was gain-of-function. The NIH actually defines gain-of-function, and I read that definition to him [Fauci] but he didn't listen, the definition is that any kind of animal virus that occurs in nature that affects animals only or infects animals only if you recombine it or mutate it or adapt in a lab with other viruses so it has characteristics that change it to an animal only virus to being a virus that can now infect humans, that you've gained in function...you've made it more dangerous. Without question this is what happened in the Wuhan lab."

"Dr. Fauci is not disinterested. If this virus came from the lab and it becomes clear he was funding dangerous research, moral culpability, responsibility attaches to him and he does not want that so he's shirking that nut in so doing he's not being honest with the American people and Congress," Paul continued. "Right now Fauci is getting away with this because nobody is questioning him."



Paul took Fauci to task during a hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday.