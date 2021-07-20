Democrats Rush to Rescue Fauci After Rand Paul Wrecks Him Again

China

Katie Pavlich
Jul 20, 2021
Source: (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Senate Democrats swooped in to rescue Dr. Anthony Fauci during a hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning after he was confronted by Republican Senator Rand Paul about his role in funding dangerous gain of function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Paul also asked Fauci if he lied to Congress about his role in the research. 

"There will be responsibility for those who funded the lab, including yourself," Paul said. "You are obfuscating the truth." 

"I totally resent the lie that you are now propagating Senator," Fauci fired back. 

This isn't the first time Paul has gone after Fauci for conflicting statements on Wuhan coronavirus and the U.S. government's role in the pandemic. Paul has battled Fauci on school reopenings, natural immunity and the lab leak theory on a number of occasions. 

