Democrats Rush to Rescue Fauci After Rand Paul Wrecks Him Again

Senate Democrats swooped in to rescue Dr. Anthony Fauci during a hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning after he was confronted by Republican Senator Rand Paul about his role in funding dangerous gain of function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Paul also asked Fauci if he lied to Congress about his role in the research.

"There will be responsibility for those who funded the lab, including yourself," Paul said. "You are obfuscating the truth."

"I totally resent the lie that you are now propagating Senator," Fauci fired back.

Things just got tense between Senator @RandPaul and Dr. Fauci.



PAUL: "There will be responsibility for those who funded the lab, including yourself."



FAUCI: "I totally resent the lie that you are now propagating, Senator." pic.twitter.com/RZq3ESb9xM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 20, 2021

While @RandPaul interviews the known liar Dr Fauci - Fauci is literally shaking.



He’s been outed. Dr Fauci has no credibility. He’s imploded. And he has made the situation worse. pic.twitter.com/nrE9pldEfm — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 20, 2021

This isn't the first time Paul has gone after Fauci for conflicting statements on Wuhan coronavirus and the U.S. government's role in the pandemic. Paul has battled Fauci on school reopenings, natural immunity and the lab leak theory on a number of occasions.

Yes, Dr. Fauci’s NIH did fund the Wuhan Virology Lab. Here’s the verbatim admission from their chief scientist Dr. Shi Zhengli. pic.twitter.com/wk5mzeLWHR — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 20, 2021