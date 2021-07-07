China

ICYMI: The White House Is Embracing New Lockdowns

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 07, 2021 9:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As Dr. Anthony Fauci and President Joe Biden fear monger over the Delta variant of Wuhan coronavirus, falsely calling it "deadlier" than other strains of the virus, the White House is embracing new lockdowns.

During the daily briefing at the White House Tuesday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked if the Biden administration would back new lockdowns should governors choose to implement them. While she argued vaccination rates are likely to prevent the scenario on a national level, she left room for the possibility of new restrictions. 

"If the number of cases continues to trend upward, are there any circumstances under which the White House would reimpose some of those restrictions as cases tick up?  Or would that be up to the states?" a reporter asked.   

"Well, the states are going to have to make evaluations and local communities are going to have to make evaluations about what's in their interests.  And, as you know, there are much higher rates of vaccinations in some parts of the country over others, and we certainly support their decisions to implement any measures that they think will help their community be safe," she responded. "But I would remind you, we're at a point where we're almost at 70 percent vaccination rate for, well, for 20...adults 27 and older, but almost for adults 18 and older.  So, certainly, we don't see we're on track to implementing new, additional national measures."

Data and research shows economic shutdowns were and continued to be tremendously harmful.

Emerging data has shown a staggering amount of so-called ‘collateral damage’ due to the lockdowns. This can be predicted to adversely affect many millions of people globally with food insecurity [82-132 million more people], severe poverty [70 million more people], maternal and under age-5 mortality from interrupted healthcare [1.7 million more people], infectious diseases deaths from interrupted services [millions of people with Tuberculosis, Malaria, and HIV], school closures for children [affecting children’s future earning potential and lifespan], interrupted vaccination campaigns for millions of children, and intimate partner violence for millions of women. In high-income countries adverse effects also occur from delayed and interrupted healthcare, unemployment, loneliness, deteriorating mental health, increased opioid crisis deaths, and more.

