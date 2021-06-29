Rand Paul Blows Up Another Fauci Claim, This Time on the Delta Variant

President Joe Biden is claiming, on his official Twitter page, that the Delta variant of Wuhan coronavirus is "deadlier" than other variants seen during the pandemic. Dr. Anthony Fauci, who Biden administration officials continue to defend, is claiming the Delta variant "spreads more efficiently" and that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for serious illness or death.

"I'm here to talk to you today about the Delta variant that causes COVID-19," Fauci said. "The comparison is it is transmitted much more efficiently, which means the chances of getting infected upon exposure is greater than the dominant variant that we have now in the United States."

Here’s the deal: The Delta variant is more contagious, it’s deadlier, and it’s spreading quickly around the world – leaving young, unvaccinated people more vulnerable than ever. Please, get vaccinated if you haven’t already. Let’s head off this strain before it’s too late. pic.twitter.com/9gBeRpvCe8 — President Biden (@POTUS) June 24, 2021

But are these claims true?

Republican Senator Rand Paul, who has been debunking claims from Fauci for more than a year, is pushing back.

Don’t let the fearmongers win. New public England study of delta variant shows 44 deaths out of 53,822 (.08%) in unvaccinated group. Hmmm. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 29, 2021

Meanwhile, cities are reimposing mask mandates and the CDC is reassessing their guidelines.