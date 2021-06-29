White House

Rand Paul Blows Up Another Fauci Claim, This Time on the Delta Variant

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jun 29, 2021 1:00 PM
Source: Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

President Joe Biden is claiming, on his official Twitter page, that the Delta variant of Wuhan coronavirus is "deadlier" than other variants seen during the pandemic. Dr. Anthony Fauci, who Biden administration officials continue to defend, is claiming the Delta variant "spreads more efficiently" and that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for serious illness or death. 

"I'm here to talk to you today about the Delta variant that causes COVID-19," Fauci said. "The comparison is it is transmitted much more efficiently, which means the chances of getting infected upon exposure is greater than the dominant variant that we have now in the United States."

But are these claims true? 

Republican Senator Rand Paul, who has been debunking claims from Fauci for more than a year, is pushing back. 

Meanwhile, cities are reimposing mask mandates and the CDC is reassessing their guidelines.

