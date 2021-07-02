Joe Biden

New Photos Show Joe Biden Lied About Knowledge of Hunter's Foreign Dealings

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 02, 2021 12:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

President Joe Biden has repeatedly maintained he "never" discussed any kind of foreign business dealings with his son, Hunter Biden. But new photos first reported by the New York Post, tell a different story and show then Vice President Joe Biden meeting with individuals Hunter worked with. Worse, both Joe and Hunter Biden used official resources to carry out the meetings. 

Joe invited Hunter’s foreign associates to breakfast meetings at his vice presidential residence and to his office in the White House, the laptop shows. He took his son on Air Force Two to countries where Hunter was doing deals, and on at least one occasion, included one of Hunter’s business partners on the trip.

Among more than 100 events scheduled in Hunter’s diary at the VP’s residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC, there are meetings which appear to overlap with Hunter’s business interests.

“Breakfast with Dad — NavObs” is one such meeting recorded for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 19, 2015. Five photographs date-stamped on that day and taken at 10:03 a.m. and 10:04 a.m. appear on the laptop, showing Joe posing with four of Hunter’s business associates, including Mexican billionaires Carlos Slim and Miguel Alemán Velasco.

During the 2020 presidential campaign when big tech was censoring stories and information about Hunter's laptop, Tony Bobulinski revealed emails referring to "the big guy" were about Joe Biden. Bobulinski is Hunter's  former business partner. 

The White House continues to claim President Biden had nothing to do with Hunter's foreign business deals.

Most Popular