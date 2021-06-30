BREAKING: Donald Rumsfeld Has Died

Former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld has died.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Donald Rumsfeld, an American statesman and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. At 88, he was surrounded by family in his beloved Taos, New Mexico," Rumsfeld’s family released in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

A statement from the family of Donald Rumsfeld: pic.twitter.com/AlKYxVvqgF — Donald Rumsfeld (@RumsfeldOffice) June 30, 2021

"History may remember him for his extraordinary accomplishments over six decades of public service, but for those who knew him best and whose lives were forever changed as a result, we will remember his unwavering love for his wife Joyce, his family and friends and the integrity he brought to a life dedicated to country,” the statement continues.

Rumsfeld served as the 13th and 21st Defense Secretary under Republican Presidents Gerald Ford and George W. Bush. Under the Ford Administration he became the youngest person to ever serve in the position. In 2001 and 2003, Rumsfeld oversaw the U.S. invasions into Afghanistan and Iraq.

.@AriFleischer remembers former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld: "I was very fond of Donald Rumsfeld. I knew him very well....I'm going to miss him. He was a -- a wry man, a sharp man, and a very enjoyable man." pic.twitter.com/NdBdauO8iU — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 30, 2021