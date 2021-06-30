BREAKING: Donald Rumsfeld Has Died

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jun 30, 2021 4:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
BREAKING: Donald Rumsfeld Has Died

Source: (AP Photo/CBS Face the Nation, Karin Cooper, File)

Former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld has died. 

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Donald Rumsfeld, an American statesman and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. At 88, he was surrounded by family in his beloved Taos, New Mexico," Rumsfeld’s family released in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

"History may remember him for his extraordinary accomplishments over six decades of public service, but for those who knew him best and whose lives were forever changed as a result, we will remember his unwavering love for his wife Joyce, his family and friends and the integrity he brought to a life dedicated to country,” the statement continues. 

Rumsfeld served as the 13th and 21st Defense Secretary under Republican Presidents Gerald Ford and George W. Bush. Under the Ford Administration he became the youngest person to ever serve in the position. In 2001 and 2003, Rumsfeld oversaw the U.S. invasions into Afghanistan and Iraq. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Why NYC's Mayoral Election Has Been Consumed by Total Mayhem
Matt Vespa
These Two DOJ Appointments Show Biden Is Firmly Behind Defunding the Police
Katie Pavlich

Stefanik Drops Fact Check on WaPo's Hack Fact Checkers
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
'Florida Really Deserves Better': Rubio Challenger Val Demings Plays Politics During Surfside Tragedy
Reagan McCarthy
President Trump Reacts to New York's Disastrous Election
Katie Pavlich
Mother Shot and Killed By Stray Gunfire After Dropping Son off at United States Naval Academy
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular