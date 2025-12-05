Walk, Don't Run, Concerning This Latest Development About the J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect
Tipsheet

Maxine Waters Calls Trump a Killer For Destroying NarcoTerrorists

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | December 05, 2025 6:14 PM
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-CA, called President Donald Trump a “killer” because he ordered the destruction of suspected drug trafficking boats. 

She said that the air strikes outraged her. 

"I am outraged... He doesn't know whom [sic] they are or whether they are innocent or whether they're guilty," Water said. "He should follow the laws. The law does not allow or intend for the president of the United States to kill anyone he wants to kill." 

Democratic lawmakers have claimed that Trump has issued illegal orders to the military. Yet, those Democrats can't name a single illegal order, Townhall reported.

When asked, Trump described the fight against drug traffickers as a war that killed about 300,000 people last year. 

"I think you're going to find that this is war — that these people were killing our people by the millions... I think last year we lost close to 300,000 people." I think you're going to find that there's a very receptive ear to doing exactly what they're doing, taking out those boats."Whoever are piloting those boats, they're guilty of trying to kill people in our country."

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Florida, defended the strikes. 

"If you think footage of drug trafficking boats getting blown out of the water is shocking, I encourage you to visit the inner city of Chicago, or Skid Row in Los Angeles and see what happens when more than 100k Americans are dying from OD every year. It’s mass murder.

So no, I have ZERO sympathy for terrorists who are choosing to traffic drugs into this country."


