Maxine Waters Calls Trump a Killer For Destroying NarcoTerrorists

U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-CA, called President Donald Trump a “killer” because he ordered the destruction of suspected drug trafficking boats.

She said that the air strikes outraged her.

Advertisement

"I am outraged... He doesn't know whom [sic] they are or whether they are innocent or whether they're guilty," Water said. "He should follow the laws. The law does not allow or intend for the president of the United States to kill anyone he wants to kill."

Deranged Maxine Waters: “The president of the United States is a killer.” pic.twitter.com/S5Z64ouHIa — TheBlaze (@theblaze) December 5, 2025

Democratic lawmakers have claimed that Trump has issued illegal orders to the military. Yet, those Democrats can't name a single illegal order, Townhall reported.

When asked, Trump described the fight against drug traffickers as a war that killed about 300,000 people last year.

"I think you're going to find that this is war — that these people were killing our people by the millions... I think last year we lost close to 300,000 people." I think you're going to find that there's a very receptive ear to doing exactly what they're doing, taking out those boats."Whoever are piloting those boats, they're guilty of trying to kill people in our country."

REPORTER: "Mr. President, with the boat strikes, if it is found that survivors were actually killed while clinging on to that boat, should Secretary Hegseth, Admiral Bradley or others be punished?"



PRESIDENT TRUMP: "I think you're going to find that this is war — that these… pic.twitter.com/H2iNOSR7qu — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 3, 2025





Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) calls President Trump a “k*ller” because the US Military has been stopping drug traffickers from invading the US.



Democrats fight the hardest for everyone except the American people.pic.twitter.com/zM7tok9W1K — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 5, 2025





Slotkin on drug boat strikes: Now says she’s open to the “principles of the operations” — but the problem is the way the Trump admin has gone about it is “completely ham-handed."



Their talking points are all over the place. pic.twitter.com/Jzzq5DL5kO — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 5, 2025

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Florida, defended the strikes.

"If you think footage of drug trafficking boats getting blown out of the water is shocking, I encourage you to visit the inner city of Chicago, or Skid Row in Los Angeles and see what happens when more than 100k Americans are dying from OD every year. It’s mass murder.

So no, I have ZERO sympathy for terrorists who are choosing to traffic drugs into this country."





If you think footage of drug trafficking boats getting blown out of the water is shocking, I encourage you to visit the inner city of Chicago, or Skid Row in Los Angeles and see what happens when more than 100k Americans are dying from OD every year. It’s mass murder.



So no, I… pic.twitter.com/viMkAOSJ8w — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) December 4, 2025

Advertisement





ABC debunked the Dem drug boat story—it's over.



But let's NEVER forget, that Barack Hussein Obama carried out 560+ drone strings, killed over 300 CIVILIANS & killed an AMERICAN. He did two-tap, three-tap drone strikes all the time. 🤡



The outrage ALWAYS selective.



Thank you… pic.twitter.com/fX3Uc5UgpY — Chloe Trapanotto (@ChloeTrapanotto) December 5, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!