'Can We Have Pompeo Back?' Blinken Asked If China Will Be Held Accountable for Denying Lab Access

During a recent interview with HBO Max, Secretary of State Antony Blinken was asked if the United States plans to hold China accountable for the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, especially if the disease was engineered in a lab.

"We have to get to the bottom of what happened. There’s accountability, but from my perspective the most important thing, and the most important reason we have to get to the bottom of this, is that’s the only way we’re going to be able to prevent the next pandemic, or at least do a better job in mitigating it. What the government didn’t do in the early days and still hasn’t done is given us the transparency we need, the international community – access for inspectors and experts, the sharing of information in real time. That has to happen," Blinken said. "At the end of the day it’s profoundly in China’s interest to do this as well, because, look, it suffered too in the outbreak of this pandemic. It presumably has an interest as well, especially if it purports to be a responsible international actor, to do everything it can to provide all the information it has to make sure we can hopefully prevent this from happening again."

Secretary of State Blinken couldn't name any "real pressure" President Biden would apply on Communist China if they obstruct the investigation of the COVID-19 origins.



Joe Biden will always kowtow to Communist China. pic.twitter.com/56jgv8zrvN — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) June 7, 2021

Given that the Chinese Communist Party has repeatedly denied access to international inspectors, disappeared doctors and scrubbed evidence Wuhan coronavirus came from a lab, Blinken's answer is unsatisfactory and prompting calls for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has taken the opposite position on holding China accountable, to come back.

In fact, Pompeo published an oped in the Washington Post Monday with a path forward on accountability.